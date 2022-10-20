Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
Is Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Worth US$43.6 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Linde Board Approves Proposal On De-listing From Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) said that its board approved a proposal for shareholders to vote on an intercompany reorganization that would result in the de-listing of the company shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. If implemented, a new holding company would be created through an Irish scheme of arrangement...
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/25/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap value stock...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023
Three words can make you a lot of money over the long run. What are those three words? Dividends, buy, and hold. Dividends made up over half of the S&P 500's total return since 1990. Following a buy-and-hold strategy would have prevented you from locking in significant losses during the sell-offs of 2001, 2008, and 2020. And the approach can almost certainly do the same in the current market decline.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market
Defined as the ability to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions, resilience is an excellent quality to look for in stocks as we find ourselves in a bear market. By finding durable operators capable of withstanding any market condition, investors can add precious stability to their portfolios in volatile times.
2 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Since the wave of investor hype surrounding e-commerce has passed, many businesses with solid financials have been tossed to the wayside. While it may be disappointing for shareholders to watch their holdings tumble, it's an excellent opportunity to grab more shares now that valuations decreased -- but only if the long-term thesis is still intact.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:. PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc....
3 Hail Mary Plays to Bring Your Stock Portfolio Back From the Brink
Has your portfolio's value taken an unusually big hit this year? Perhaps you've suffered what most investors would consider a complete wipeout. Maybe you're rethinking when -- or even if -- you'll be able to retire. Not to suggest that the emotional devastation isn't just as difficult as the financial...
Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $0.97 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $3.54 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company...
Portland General Electric Increases Long-Term EPS Growth Guidance; Reaffirms 2022 Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) said the company is increasing long-term EPS growth guidance from 4% to 6% from a 2019 base year to 5% to 7% EPS from a 2022 adjusted base year. The company also increased long-term load growth guidance from 1.5% to 2%. PGE reaffirmed...
What's in the Cards for Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings?
Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after market close. Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement. Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions/divestitures are likely to have aided Republic Services' third-quarter 2022 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $3.53 billion, indicating growth of 20.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $68.76, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction in a largely muted early trade on Tuesday, as investors assessed weakness in Asia, while weighing prospects of slower pace of U.S. Fed rate hikes ahead. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.02% at 17,734.95 as of 0349...
LyondellBasell (LYB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
LyondellBasell (LYB) closed the most recent trading day at $81.29, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner...
Down More Than 20% Last Month, Can AMD Stock Turn Things Around?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock (NASDAQ: AMD) is down 22% in the past month (twenty-one trading days), performing much worse than the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% over this period. Additionally, if you look at the change over the last week and ten days, too, the stock has returned -2% and -15%, performing much worse than the broader markets on both occasions. AMD announced preliminary Q3 ’22 earnings earlier this month, with revenue at around $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of around $6.7 billion, primarily due to weak client segment sales, which are expected to be down 53% QoQ and 40% YoY. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to come in at around 50%, lower than the previously expected 54%. Earnings have been impacted by reduced processor shipments due to a weaker than expected PC market and significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain, according to the company.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
CLTL Crosses Critical Technical Indicator
In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (Symbol: CLTL) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $105.23 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $134, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Olive Garden...
