Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock (NASDAQ: AMD) is down 22% in the past month (twenty-one trading days), performing much worse than the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% over this period. Additionally, if you look at the change over the last week and ten days, too, the stock has returned -2% and -15%, performing much worse than the broader markets on both occasions. AMD announced preliminary Q3 ’22 earnings earlier this month, with revenue at around $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of around $6.7 billion, primarily due to weak client segment sales, which are expected to be down 53% QoQ and 40% YoY. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to come in at around 50%, lower than the previously expected 54%. Earnings have been impacted by reduced processor shipments due to a weaker than expected PC market and significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain, according to the company.

10 HOURS AGO