What's in the Cards for Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings?
Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after market close. Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement. Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions/divestitures are likely to have aided Republic Services' third-quarter 2022 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $3.53 billion, indicating growth of 20.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Linde Board Approves Proposal On De-listing From Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) said that its board approved a proposal for shareholders to vote on an intercompany reorganization that would result in the de-listing of the company shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. If implemented, a new holding company would be created through an Irish scheme of arrangement...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
Synchrony Financial Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $692 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $2.00 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction in a largely muted early trade on Tuesday, as investors assessed weakness in Asia, while weighing prospects of slower pace of U.S. Fed rate hikes ahead. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.02% at 17,734.95 as of 0349...
I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market
Defined as the ability to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions, resilience is an excellent quality to look for in stocks as we find ourselves in a bear market. By finding durable operators capable of withstanding any market condition, investors can add precious stability to their portfolios in volatile times.
Park National (PRK) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Park National (PRK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.49%. A quarter...
Is Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Worth US$43.6 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Will the Federal Reserve Sink Cannabis Stocks, Or Will It Make Smart Investors Richer?
With the regulators at the Federal Reserve opting to try to control high inflation by making it more expensive for companies to borrow money for the better part of a year now, it's a hard time to be a growth investor. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed's interest rate hikes is hitting the market like a truck, making the rapidly expanding businesses of yesteryear into the bugbears of portfolios today.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023
Three words can make you a lot of money over the long run. What are those three words? Dividends, buy, and hold. Dividends made up over half of the S&P 500's total return since 1990. Following a buy-and-hold strategy would have prevented you from locking in significant losses during the sell-offs of 2001, 2008, and 2020. And the approach can almost certainly do the same in the current market decline.
Silvergate Capital Has Seen $2.7 Billion of Deposit Outflows This Year -- Should Investors Be Concerned?
Heading into this year, it seemed like deposits at crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) might never stop growing. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Silvergate only had about $2.6 billion of deposits. Now, it has about $12 billion. But this year, the bank has started to see outflows as...
Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $0.97 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $3.54 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Warner Bros Discovery expects up to $1.6 bln in third-quarter restructuring charge
Media company Warner Bros Discovery said on Monday it was expecting to record a pre-tax restructuring charge of $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in the third quarter, primarily related to content. Oct 24 (Reuters) - Media company Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Monday it was expecting to record a...
LyondellBasell (LYB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
LyondellBasell (LYB) closed the most recent trading day at $81.29, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner...
Down More Than 20% Last Month, Can AMD Stock Turn Things Around?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock (NASDAQ: AMD) is down 22% in the past month (twenty-one trading days), performing much worse than the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% over this period. Additionally, if you look at the change over the last week and ten days, too, the stock has returned -2% and -15%, performing much worse than the broader markets on both occasions. AMD announced preliminary Q3 ’22 earnings earlier this month, with revenue at around $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of around $6.7 billion, primarily due to weak client segment sales, which are expected to be down 53% QoQ and 40% YoY. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to come in at around 50%, lower than the previously expected 54%. Earnings have been impacted by reduced processor shipments due to a weaker than expected PC market and significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain, according to the company.
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $134, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Olive Garden...
Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) was launched on 04/30/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/25/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap value stock...
