Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Armstead Back at Practice, Flores' Return, and More

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcqMx_0igvp8xK00

Veteran tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice Thursday for the first time since the middle of September

There was a notable newcomer at Miami Dolphins practice Thursday — sort of.

Veteran left tackle Terron Armstead, who has been dealing with a toe injury since the season opener against the New England, made his first appearance at practice since the Week 2 game against Baltimore.

Even though he practiced on a limited basis, this clearly was an encouraging sign after Armstead missed the game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

“Just working, just working," Armstead said. "Still dealing with it for sure. Was able to go out there day. It was just great being out there with the team, get some practice in and get some work in. I’m still taking a day at a time.”

Armstead declined to reveal the exact nature of the toe injury, but did say it not only was painful at first but also limited some of the movements he needs to make to play his position.

Armstead also pointed out that if he can play, he'll be in the lineup.

After the game against the Jets in Week 5, Armstead stayed behind for a pre-scheduled visit with a specialist.

“We got a lot of information," Armstead said. "We tried to take some steps to move forward. It’s getting better. It’s getting better and improving. Just go out, play football and you deal with it. It’s been a challenge and frustrating like you said.”

INJURY UPDATE

Armstead returning to practice was one of six changes on the Dolphins injury report Thursday (excluding players getting vet rest).

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen did not practice Thursday because of illness; tackle Greg Little (Achilles) went from a full participant to limited, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand) went from not participating to being limited; running back Raheem Mostert (knee) went from limited to a full participant; and DB Elijah Campbell (foot) was removed from the injury report.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) each missed a second consecutive day.

LB Jerome Baker (hip), CB Kader Kohou (oblique), DL Zach Sieler (hand), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (thumb), and WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) all were limited for a second day; and TE Tanner Conner (knee) was a full participant again.

THE FLORES REUNION

The game against the Steelers will mark former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' return to Hard Rock Stadium, and Mike Gesicki said he would say what's up to his former coach if they see each other, adding he's got "no ill will  or anything towards Coach Flo."

Baker went a step further.

"Minus all the coaching and all that, he was just a great guy, a great person to me and a great person to my family," Baker said. "I’m definitely excited to see him and see how he’s doing and see how the family is doing. But at the end of the day, it is a business. We’re going to get on that field and compete against each other. But it’s all love.”

WELKER DISCUSSES THE EE ENIGMA

Rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma was an undeniable star in the preseason, but six games into his rookie NFL season, he has yet to be active.

Wide receivers coach Wes Welker explained Thursday when Ezukanma has found himself behind backups Trent Sherfield, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and even River Cracraft, who began the season on the practice squad before he was elevated for the first three games ahead of Ezukanma and then was signed to the active roster.

“I think I’d be OK with Erik being out there if he had to play one position right now," Welker said. "I think we could definitely have him ready for that. But where we’re at right now with the depth and the guys that we have in the room, the opportunity just hadn’t presented itself for Erik. So for him, it’s continuing to learn that system and being on top of all the assignments and still trying to learn every single position. When that opportunity does come, he’ll be ready for it.”

HILL AND HIDDEN YARDAGE

While Tyreek Hill leads the NFL and is on a record-setting pace with his 701 receiving yards, his punt return number don't look particularly good.

Along with two fair catches, Hill has two punt returns for minus-4 yards — a return for minus-2 yards each of the past two games against the Jets and Vikings.

But the numbers don't tell the story here, special teams coach Danny Crossman says.

“Yeah, that’s two weeks in a row where he’s actually done a fabulous job at saving field position," Crossman said. "The previous ball was a ball that wasn’t a great ball and he got on it before it rolled for another eight or 10 yards. Then the ball this past Sunday, the guy hits an absolute bomb, 73 yards, and he saved field position by getting on it. So he has two returns, each for minus-2 (yards), but both are good plays because he’s saving field position. That’s where stats sometimes tell you one thing but it probably saved us about 18 yards of field position on those two plays. We’ll take the minus-4 as opposed to minus-18.”

TAKING ON TYREEK

Of course, Hill's biggest value to the Dolphins is on offense, and this week it's Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin's turn to deal with the headache of trying to deal with his speed — not to mention that of Jaylen Waddle.

So he decided to have a little fun with it when talking to reporters Thursday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.

