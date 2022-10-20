Read full article on original website
Monday Oct. 24 COVID-19 update: Positivity declines in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Lincoln.
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa
Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
Omaha mayor to undergo cataract surgeries
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is scheduled to have two cataract surgeries, according to an email her office sent out Monday afternoon. Stothert will undergo the first surgery on Tuesday, then work from home through Thursday, the email states. She will follow a similar pattern for a second cataract surgery four weeks later, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, returning to the office on the following Thursday.
New recruits welcomed at Omaha Fire Department fast-track training
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is officially welcoming all 10 of its new fast-track recruits. Monday is their first day in the department’s training academy. They’ve all worked as firefighters before in other departments from all over. Some nearby like Papillion and Bellevue, and others coming from out of state.
Iowa Department of Public Health Reports Increase in Respiratory Illnesses
(Updated) Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Iowa. The state Department of Public Health reports that these illnesses often peak in late fall. They say respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have increased since August following two years of atypical seasons. Young children and older adults are most affected by RSV. Other respiratory illnesses like parainfluenza are also rising statewide.
Omaha Everyday: New Cassel Retirement Center
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
Omaha Fire Department Station 24 welcomes new medic unit
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for the Omaha Fire Department and for residents. Station 24 on Fontenelle Boulevard now has a new medic unit. It will help serve areas of Northeast and North central Omaha. The Omaha Fire Department did a study looking at which areas have a high...
Vape explosion injures Omaha woman
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Farmers help contain field fire in western Iowa
Local farmers helped fire crews and other authorities in knocking down a field fire in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday afternoon.
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday...
24th & Arbor fire
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery counties prompted evacuations Sunday. Montgomery Emergency Management said that as of 7:25 p.m. Sunday, the fire was contained, but authorities still urged everyone to stay away from the evacuation zone as emergency crews were still at the scene.
Red Cross volunteers return to Omaha after helping with Hurricane Ian relief
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Red Cross volunteers Pat Shields and Cindy Brinker just returned to Omaha last week from Naples, Florida. They spent two weeks, working about 15 hours a day, giving meals and comfort to people who have lost so much. Cindy took pictures of the wreckage and debris,...
