William Jessup University Crossroads Cafe fun to visit
This month, we’re heading out of Lincoln but we’re only going as far as Rocklin and specifically to the William Jessup University Crossroads Café. Yes, the café is open to the public and it’s well worth a visit. This column will talk about not only what you’ll find at the cafe, but what they are doing to repurpose non-consumed food via a ‘Chef’s Against Hunger’ initiative.
Cycling through Placer County
There are many reasons to ride your bike. Sometimes. it’s for the challenge of besting your personal record riding up Baxter Grade. Other times, it’s just for fun. There is nothing better than the camaraderie of a compatible group of folks on bikes but often the solitude of a quiet road is just what you need.
More than a calendar: Placer County Master Gardener 2023 version is loaded with tips
Placer County Master Gardener 2023 version is loaded with tips — On October 1, “Leave 3-4 inches of stem when harvesting winter squash to avoid rot.”. On Oct. 16, “Instead of burning leaves, shred and add to your compost pile.”. Day by day, the UC Master Gardeners...
Free medication take-back across Placer County on Oct. 29
A free medication take-back event will take place at many locations across Placer County and in Truckee on Saturday, Oct. 29. Local law enforcement, in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will hold drop-offs at nine locations in western Placer County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, vape devices with batteries removed and veterinary medications.
Officer by night, coach by day: Jon Scofield leads junior varsity football in Lincoln to success
Being a police officer is a very difficult job. So is being a football coach and leading a team to a 28-2 record over five seasons. Jon Scofield has managed to do both as his law enforcement career spans nearly 20 years and the last seven years have included being a football coach in Lincoln.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Restraining orders violated, burglary, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 12. Eric Anthony Valdez, 42, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on suspicion of petty theft, paraphernalia possession and a misdemeanor bench warrant...
Placer sneaks into Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball playoffs
Placer High School's girls volleyball team entered the week needing two wins to secure a second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth, clinging to the fourth and final bid in the Foothill Valley League. The Hillgals rose to the occasion, defeating West Park and Oakmont in straight sets to improve to...
Jessup's X-factor: Placer alum Xavier Lovelace ready to make an impact on hardwood
“He’s a guy that is going to be our X-factor this season. He's a guy that can turn the game on its head for us in a lot of different ways,” William Jessup basketball coach Lance Von Vogt says. An X-factor is a fitting role for a player...
