Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

William Jessup University Crossroads Cafe fun to visit

This month, we’re heading out of Lincoln but we’re only going as far as Rocklin and specifically to the William Jessup University Crossroads Café. Yes, the café is open to the public and it’s well worth a visit. This column will talk about not only what you’ll find at the cafe, but what they are doing to repurpose non-consumed food via a ‘Chef’s Against Hunger’ initiative.
ROCKLIN, CA
Cycling through Placer County

There are many reasons to ride your bike. Sometimes. it’s for the challenge of besting your personal record riding up Baxter Grade. Other times, it’s just for fun. There is nothing better than the camaraderie of a compatible group of folks on bikes but often the solitude of a quiet road is just what you need.
Free medication take-back across Placer County on Oct. 29

A free medication take-back event will take place at many locations across Placer County and in Truckee on Saturday, Oct. 29. Local law enforcement, in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will hold drop-offs at nine locations in western Placer County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, vape devices with batteries removed and veterinary medications.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Placer sneaks into Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball playoffs

Placer High School's girls volleyball team entered the week needing two wins to secure a second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth, clinging to the fourth and final bid in the Foothill Valley League. The Hillgals rose to the occasion, defeating West Park and Oakmont in straight sets to improve to...
AUBURN, CA

