Fort Worth, TX

Deco 969, Fort Worth’s new apartment tower, is more than half way toward 27 stories

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

As construction continues on downtown Fort Worth’s first new-build apartment high rise, a drone video offers an aerial look at how Deco 969 is coming along.

The luxury tower complex at East 9th and Commerce streets is now 17 stories high, with only 10 more until it reaches the top. A crane jump for construction of Deco 969 was successfully completed this week at around 320 feet tall.

The success of the crane jump is essential to the high-rise project. Cranes are one of the most critical resources in a high-rise project next to construction crews themselves, according to construction experts.

Construction on Deco 969 is scheduled for completion in 2023 and is expected to have residents moving in by next year. At 27 stories, the 300,000-square-foot complex will feature 302 units for rent, eight floors of parking and retail and restaurant space on the first floor. It will include one-, two- and three-bedroom rental residences and penthouses.

This rendering shows a planned 27-story Deco 969 apartment building planned for 969 Commerce St. Southern Land Co.

Deco 969 will be the tallest building constructed downtown since 2009 when the Omni Hotel was built. The Omni Hotel recently announced a $217 million expansion over an entire city block.

The new building also will be one of only a few options available to people who want to live well above street level. The only other high-rise units in downtown are The Residences at the Omni Hotel, which has condos atop the hotel, and The Tower, which was redeveloped into condos after a tornado ravaged the office tower in 2000.

Nashville-based developer Southern Land Co. bought the property at 969 Commerce St., next to the Hilton hotel, in 2017. The Deco 969 tower is its first project in Fort Worth and sixth in the metroplex.

David Walters, senior vice president of CBRE, the commercial real estate services company, said he thinks Deco 969 will be a great test for the future success of residential development in downtown.

“The Deco project will be interesting. It will kind of be the bellwether for future projects,” Walters said. “I know there are other residential developers that would love to go vertical. I suspect if Deco leases up quickly, does well and gets rents that meet their performance, you’ll see other developers that are going to follow.”

