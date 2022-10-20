Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness shares 1959 UFO encounter along country roadRoger MarshMetcalfe County, KY
Give me an H! The inspiring backstories of EVERY LETTER in the recently completed Horse Cave MuralRachelle WrightHorse Cave, KY
The Spurlington Tunnel, Haunted by a Witch, and Killed by Jesse James.Sara BCampbellsville, KY
Related
WLWT 5
Commitment 2022: Explaining Kentucky's Amendment 2
COVINGTON, Ky. — Whether you're an outspoken abortion-rights supporter Kentuckian like Melissa Frazier or an ardent anti-abortion Kentuckian like Addia Wuchner, passion is the one shared sentiment. Both are spreading it around the state as the Nov. 8 Election Day draws near. "You know, we've watched this issue over...
wvxu.org
'We can win our future,' Charles Booker says about Kentucky's U.S. Senate race
In the race for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, Charles Booker is bringing his “hood to the holler” campaign message to voters as he tries to break the long losing streak for Kentucky Democrats in that contest. But it won’t be easy to knock off the incumbent. Senator...
WLKY.com
Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
WKYT 27
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!. This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary. We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
wdrb.com
Both sides ramp up pressure to get out to vote on Kentucky amendment deciding future of abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's general election approaches, both sides are dialing up the pressure to get out the vote on a constitutional amendment deciding the future of abortion in the state. Signs across the commonwealth are reminding residents that just two weeks remain before Election Day. In the...
Kentucky Bishops: Vote YES on Pro-Life Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply hel
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
Fox 19
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing communications related to a truck chase after a teenage nephew flipped him off near a family farm in Northern Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to the criminal complaint...
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
wymt.com
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
Kentucky governor hopeful faces charges after allegedly chasing nephew’s truck
A Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky is facing charges after allegedly chasing a nephew in his pickup, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Thursday. Eric Deters, a suspended lawyer, reportedly chased his nephew’s truck through a family farm on Oct. 3, getting as close as two feet to the truck.
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WHAS 11
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
Comments / 0