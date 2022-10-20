ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Gov. Stitt appoints District Attorney for Pottawatomie & Lincoln Counties

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties.

Adam Panter. Image courtesy Gov. Stitt press office.

“Adam is a well versed and experienced attorney, who has dedicated the majority of his professional career serving the communities of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties,” said Governor Stitt. “I am glad to have him continue to serve these counties and know he will do great work in this new role.”

Panter’s appointment comes after former D.A. of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, Allan Grubb, submitted his resignation letter in August.

OKLAHOMA POLITICS: Gov. Stitt appoints Adria Berry as Executive Director of OMMA

Panter has served as an assistant D.A. in Oklahoma’s Seventh District Attorney’s Office since 2019. There he held the roles of general felony team leader, special assistant United States attorney for the western district of Oklahoma and domestic violence division team leader.

“I am excited and prepared to restore citizen’s faith in the Office of District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties.  Although this appointment is bittersweet, as it comes as a result of the tragic passing of David Hammer, I am resolved to see his vision for integrity and professionalism returned to this office,” said Panter. I am especially grateful for the opportunity bestowed on me by Governor J. Kevin Stitt, granting me the ability to continue to seek our shared passion for justice, tempered with mercy.”

Khaphiri Flux
3d ago

He should have given it to the other person who was in the running for that position. Once again, your votes don't matter.

