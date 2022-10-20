ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Jets Acquire Running Back James Robinson From Jaguars, Per Report

The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Philadelphia

Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials

Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Philadelphia

Looking Back at Every Colts Starting Quarterback Since Andrew Luck

Looking back at every Colts starting quarterback since Andrew Luck originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Indianapolis Colts ran out of Luck in 2019 and have not found it since. After 13 seasons with Peyton Manning and one tanking season, Indy selected Stanford phenom Andrew Luck with the No....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Philadelphia

Top Wide Receiver Targets to Monitor at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

Top wide receiver targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off NFL trade season in a major way when they went all-in on Christian McCaffrey. The team sent four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers and got one...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

How Tom Brady Fared in Buccaneers' Week 7 Loss Vs. Panthers

Here’s how Tom Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 7 loss vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Consider it panic time for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has dropped consecutive games as a considerable favorite. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Tampa Bay squandered a chance to turn things around with a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Philadelphia

How Christian McCaffrey's 49ers Debut Went in Week 7 Loss to Chiefs

SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Inferior Quarterbacks Outplay Stars

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...
NBC Philadelphia

Russell Wilson Out Vs. Jets Due to Hamstring Injury

Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury,...
DENVER, CO
NBC Philadelphia

Yankees Use 2004 Red Sox Highlights as Motivation Ahead of Game 4

Yankees use 2004 Red Sox highlights as motivation ahead of Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Yankees will literally do anything to win an AL Championship Series game at this point. The Yankees, who have one more chance to preserve a spot in the World...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Philadelphia

Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies

Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Observations: Exploring Howie Roseman's Magical Run

Roob's Observations: Exploring Howie Roseman's magical run originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you need a quick break from celebrating the Phillies winning the National League pennant, if you’re already bored waiting for the World Series to start on Friday, if you’re exhausted from trying to climb up greased poles in South Philly, then we’ve got just the thing for you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy