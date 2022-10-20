Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Jets Acquire Running Back James Robinson From Jaguars, Per Report
The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Jets Running Back Breece Hall Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season
Report: Jets RB Breece Hall suffers torn ACL before game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets beat the Denver Broncos in Week 7 to improve to 5-2, but they lost a critical piece of their offense. Rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a knee...
NBC Philadelphia
Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials
Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two...
NBC Philadelphia
Looking Back at Every Colts Starting Quarterback Since Andrew Luck
Looking back at every Colts starting quarterback since Andrew Luck originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Indianapolis Colts ran out of Luck in 2019 and have not found it since. After 13 seasons with Peyton Manning and one tanking season, Indy selected Stanford phenom Andrew Luck with the No....
NBC Philadelphia
Top Wide Receiver Targets to Monitor at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
Top wide receiver targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off NFL trade season in a major way when they went all-in on Christian McCaffrey. The team sent four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers and got one...
NBC Philadelphia
How Tom Brady Fared in Buccaneers' Week 7 Loss Vs. Panthers
Here’s how Tom Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 7 loss vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Consider it panic time for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has dropped consecutive games as a considerable favorite. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Tampa Bay squandered a chance to turn things around with a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Philadelphia
How Christian McCaffrey's 49ers Debut Went in Week 7 Loss to Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Inferior Quarterbacks Outplay Stars
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...
NBC Philadelphia
Russell Wilson Out Vs. Jets Due to Hamstring Injury
Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury,...
NBC Philadelphia
Yankees Use 2004 Red Sox Highlights as Motivation Ahead of Game 4
Yankees use 2004 Red Sox highlights as motivation ahead of Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Yankees will literally do anything to win an AL Championship Series game at this point. The Yankees, who have one more chance to preserve a spot in the World...
NBC Philadelphia
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
NBC Philadelphia
Aaron Judge Plays Coy About MLB Free Agency Plans After Yankees' Season Ends
SAN FRANCISCO -- From the moment he turned down a lucrative contract extension through the swing that sent a 62nd homer sailing over the wall, Aaron Judge spent the 2022 MLB season in the spotlight. That was the case on Sunday night, too. Judge, appropriately, was at the plate for...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Observations: Exploring Howie Roseman's Magical Run
Roob's Observations: Exploring Howie Roseman's magical run originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you need a quick break from celebrating the Phillies winning the National League pennant, if you’re already bored waiting for the World Series to start on Friday, if you’re exhausted from trying to climb up greased poles in South Philly, then we’ve got just the thing for you.
Comments / 0