Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
Man injured after reported shooting on I-225, Monday morning
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 225 near 6th Avenue, Monday morning. At about 6:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a shooting, according to police. A man had suffered injuries that were not...
Man avoids jail in deadly high-speed crash after reaching deal with Denver DA
DENVER — A man charged in a high-speed crash in 2021 that left a man dead and his young daughter injured will avoid serving any time in jail after reaching a deal with the Denver District Attorney's Office. Evidence presented at trial would have shown that Patrick Layden was...
Adams County house where shooting happened was short-term rental, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The short-term rental house where a fatal shooting happened during a party early Sunday morning was also connected to a fatal crash in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting just...
Girl dies in Denver shooting, police investigating
A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
Southbound I-225 reopened after closure for shooting investigation
Southbound Interstate 225 is closed at 6th Avenue Monday morning due to a shooting.
Man accused of shooting, killing boss over paycheck typo
A former security guard accused of murdering his boss in Aurora last Thursday refused to appear in court Monday morning for his first advisement.
1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225
An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Aurora now in custody
A woman is in custody after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora on Saturday evening.
2 arrested after juvenile shot, killed near DU campus in Denver
Police in Denver announced on Sunday the arrests of two men in connection with the shooting death of a juvenile male near the University of Denver campus early Saturday morning.
Westword
Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings
At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting
DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
Woman killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Teens recall deadly shooting at Halloween party in Adams County
Two teens explained how a deadly shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning unfolded.
Louisville police officers shoot, kill man with knife after domestic violence report
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department said officers shot and killed a man who threatened them with a knife during a domestic violence call Sunday morning. At about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the department said, officers responded to a domestic violence report at a home on East Street. When...
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
1 killed, 2 injured in Denver house party shooting
DENVER — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a house party Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Beach Court, which is in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.
Woman dies after being shot in Aurora home
Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a gunshot on Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
Video shows moments leading up to Aurora police shooting suspect on RTD bus
New video shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting on a Regional Transportation District bus in Aurora.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1