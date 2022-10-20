ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

9NEWS

Man injured after reported shooting on I-225, Monday morning

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 225 near 6th Avenue, Monday morning. At about 6:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a shooting, according to police. A man had suffered injuries that were not...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225

An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings

At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
LOUISVILLE, CO
9NEWS

3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting

DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

1 killed, 2 injured in Denver house party shooting

DENVER — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a house party Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Beach Court, which is in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
