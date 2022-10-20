ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor

Sabina Matos, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 25 at 11 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Diossa, candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer

James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 24 at 12:30 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State

Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
GoLocalProv

First Domestic Case of Avian Flu in Rhode Island Confirmed by USDA, Say DEM

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Friday that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Grant applications open to provide businesses with technical assistance, access to capital, and flexible work space

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation announced on October 21 that applications for the Network Matching Grant Program are open through November 30, 2022, at 2 PM. The program provides matching grants of at least $50,000 to eligible entities providing businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding...
educationplanetonline.com

Best Law Schools in Rhode Island:Cost, Requirements, Steps

If you have always had the passion to study to become a lawyer, or you want to gain a higher degree in law, this article is meant for you. We will go through some of the best and most prestigious law schools in Rhode Island. For those who may not...
FLORIDA STATE
fallriverreporter.com

New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24

Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
FREETOWN, MA

