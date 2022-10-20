Read full article on original website
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor
Sabina Matos, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 25 at 11 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Seth Magaziner, candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2
Seth Magaziner, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, November 1 at 12:30 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask...
Voters react ahead of Dr. Biden’s trip to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Saturday, the Whitehouse and Governor Dan McKee’s administration confirmed Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee’s reelection. On Monday McKee publicly reacted to the news of FLOTUS’ support. “Having the Whitehouse interested in us as they...
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lauren Carson, candidate for State Rep. in District 75
Lauren Carson, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island State Representative in District 75 (Newport) will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, November 3 at 11 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow...
Construction starts on $165M state health lab
The facility will feature modernized 80,000 square foot labs for biological and chemical testing of infectious diseases, environmental, and forensic testing services.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Diossa, candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer
James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 24 at 12:30 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
Public service workers urged to apply for student loan forgiveness under temporary waiver
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse urged public service workers in Rhode Island on Monday to apply for student loan forgiveness under a temporary waiver program, with only one week left until the deadline. Last fall, the Biden administration announced the initiative “allowing more types of payments...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State
Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
RI Health Professional Reported Negative Toxicology Results to Drug Court—That Were Positive
A “chemical dependency professional” in Rhode Island has had her license suspended after reporting “negative” toxicology reports for a client to Family Treatment Drug Court — that were later determined to have been positive. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a consent order...
First Domestic Case of Avian Flu in Rhode Island Confirmed by USDA, Say DEM
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Friday that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection...
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Grant applications open to provide businesses with technical assistance, access to capital, and flexible work space
Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation announced on October 21 that applications for the Network Matching Grant Program are open through November 30, 2022, at 2 PM. The program provides matching grants of at least $50,000 to eligible entities providing businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding...
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
Residential Properties releases 2022 Third Quarter Market Update
The sun has officially set on the last days of our New England summer. As the leaves change and we head into the final quarter of the year, let’s take a moment to look over the local real estate activity during the third quarter and throughout the opening nine months of the year.
RI Woman One Step Closer to Exhuming Mother’s Remains - And Getting Answers About “Suspicious” Death
Rhode Islander Lauren Lee Malloy says she is hopeful the state is now getting closer to possibly solving a “cold case” — her mother Lori Lee "Sled Dog" Malloy's death nearly 30 years ago. As GoLocal reported in May, despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the...
Best Law Schools in Rhode Island:Cost, Requirements, Steps
If you have always had the passion to study to become a lawyer, or you want to gain a higher degree in law, this article is meant for you. We will go through some of the best and most prestigious law schools in Rhode Island. For those who may not...
New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24
Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
