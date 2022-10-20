Read full article on original website
Blue Collar Sinner
3d ago
There you have it folks, the witness says "there's a lot of gang and drug activity down my street" guess who or what the media and left blames? That's right the guns. 🤡
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
Related
wdayradionow.com
Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence
(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash with sedan on far North Side; driver hospitalized, charged with manslaughter, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead and a driver is in custody after a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 21500 block of Blanco Road, not far from Wilderness Oak in the Stone Oak area.
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed at H-E-B self-checkout Sunday
Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in 2010 slaying of 20-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 20-year-old man. According to police, Eric Mendoza was shot and killed October 21, 2010, around 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of...
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout
SAN ANTONIO — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who allegedly stabbed another man while he was in the self-checkout lane at H-E-B buying groceries Sunday afternoon. It happened on the southwest side of town in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive around 1:40 p.m., near Springvale Drive and Loop 410.
Family gathering ends in shooting, according to police
SAN ANTONIO — A family gathering turned violent after an argument led to a shooting early Saturday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Somerset Road for a reported shooting. Police say the family members were having a gathering in the backyard when an argument started.
Man killed on far north side after crashing his motorcycle
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a crash on the far north side involving a motorcycle. This happened just before midnight Sunday on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak. Police say a car and motorcycle slammed head on, but right now, they aren't exactly sure how it happened.
One dead, another injured when unknown suspect fires multiple shots at them while they were walking
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot at two juveniles on the west side of town Saturday night, killing one. Police were called out to S. Chupaderas St. at W Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. around 10:32 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. A...
BCSO says burglary suspects crashed into patrol vehicle, leading to arrests
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says that burglary suspects fled from deputies and were arrested after crashing into another deputy's vehicle. BCSO said that around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of one that had reportedly been involved recent burglaries speeding on Potranco on the far west side of San Antonio. They said the driver failed to stop when deputies attempted to pull them over, starting a pursuit.
San Antonio teen arrested after allegedly trafficking young girl from Tennessee
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked a child. According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thapelo Winston was in contact with a young Tennessee girl for a year. The girl ran away from home earlier this month, with officers saying Winston paid for her flight to San Antonio.
Tractor-trailers overturn due to rainy conditions, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A tractor-trailer towing a second truck overturned Monday morning due to the wet conditions on the road, police say. It happened near the overpass of Loop 410 at I-35 Southbound entrance ramp on the northeast side of town around 8:18 a.m. Police say the driver of...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD
SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex. Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.
Man accused of trafficking young girl he met through social media; police believe there are more victims
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media. The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven
SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for punching another man in the face over gas money, killing him, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after punching another man during a fight over gas money, according to San Antonio police. The blow sent the man to an area hospital, where he later died. Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday,...
Off-duty deputy arrested for domestic violence, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for assault with bodily injury early Monday morning after she elbowed her partner in his face, officials say. Angelica Flores reportedly started an argument with her partner inside her home, which then became physical around...
Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
'Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement,' the family said in a statement.
KSAT 12
Texas Mexican Mafia general sentenced to 25 years in prison for distributing meth, heroin in SA area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area. According to federal court documents, Donald Trevino, aka Fluffy, D, Uno, and Gordo, 34, was the “free world” general of the Texas Mexican Mafia (TMM), a prison and street gang.
KENS 5
SAPD looking for suspect who fatally shot woman at convenience store Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Saturday around 6 p.m.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 20