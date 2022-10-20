ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Blue Collar Sinner
3d ago

There you have it folks, the witness says "there's a lot of gang and drug activity down my street" guess who or what the media and left blames? That's right the guns. 🤡

Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence

(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

BCSO says burglary suspects crashed into patrol vehicle, leading to arrests

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says that burglary suspects fled from deputies and were arrested after crashing into another deputy's vehicle. BCSO said that around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of one that had reportedly been involved recent burglaries speeding on Potranco on the far west side of San Antonio. They said the driver failed to stop when deputies attempted to pull them over, starting a pursuit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex. Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man accused of trafficking young girl he met through social media; police believe there are more victims

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media. The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
