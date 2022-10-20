SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says that burglary suspects fled from deputies and were arrested after crashing into another deputy's vehicle. BCSO said that around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of one that had reportedly been involved recent burglaries speeding on Potranco on the far west side of San Antonio. They said the driver failed to stop when deputies attempted to pull them over, starting a pursuit.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO