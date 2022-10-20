The "E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market: Overview Report for 2009-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report overviews major categories of e-hookah products and their potential in the modern market and provides complete classification of electronic hookah products. E-hookah products are presented by the following categories of e-hookah hardware; e-hookah kits for shisha, e-hookah kits for e-liquid, e-heads for shisha, e-heads for e-liquid, e-cigarette products imitating hookahs and e-hookah and hookah related parts and accessories.

21 HOURS AGO