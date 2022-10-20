Read full article on original website
Global Flexible Foam Market Report 2022: Versatility and Unique Physical Properties Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Flexible Foam Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flexible foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global flexible foam market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report 2022: Sector Poised to Lead the Way In Portable Electronic Device Power - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market...
Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Analysis Report 2022: Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Synthetic Sapphire: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report will cover the synthetic sapphire industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
bit.bio Expands Independent Ethics and Sustainability Board as Part of Commitment to Being a Purpose Driven Company
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Today bit.bio welcomes two new members to its independent Ethics and Sustainability Board to further support the company’s commitment to being a purpose led, ethical organisation. bit.bio is working towards a future in which precision engineered human cells enable biomedical innovation (UN SDG9) and a new generation of cures (UN SDG3). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005538/en/ From left to right: Ethics and Sustainability Board members Dr Enrica Alteri, Professor Marie-Claire Cordonier Segger (Chair of the Board), Professor Jeffrey Skopek.(Photo: Business Wire)
Global Biosensors Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Application of Biosensors in the Medical Sector Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Biosensors Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global biosensors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Biosensors are devices, which are used for detecting an analyte and a physiochemical component to produce a measurable signal. Biosensors majorly comprise three parts including a component that identifies analyte, produces a signal, and reader devices. The most commonly used biosensors are glucose detectors and pregnancy tests.
Important Tips to Help Prepare A Home for Solar Energy
Making the move to solar energy is good for both the environment and for commercial enterprises. Interest in sustainable products has increased globally in recent years by 71%. Customers are therefore more likely to use your business if you support this expanding movement of environmental preservation. Although buying a solar...
New ISACA Publications Highlight Machine Learning Technology and Compliance Risk for Auditors
The increased use of machine learning (ML) worldwide has created a greater need for IT auditors to understand the technology. ISACA's new white paper series, Audit Practitioner's Guide to Machine Learning, Part 1: Technology and Audit Practitioner's Guide to Machine Learning, Part 2: Compliance Risk, provides auditors with guidelines on the opportunities, risks and compliance requirements associated with the technology.
$500+ Million LiDAR Drones (Topographic, Bathymetric) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing), Range (Short-Range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The LiDAR Drone market is projected to grow from USD 147 million in...
E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market: Overview Report for 2009-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report overviews major categories of e-hookah products and their potential in the modern market and provides complete classification of electronic hookah products. E-hookah products are presented by the following categories of e-hookah hardware; e-hookah kits for shisha, e-hookah kits for e-liquid, e-heads for shisha, e-heads for e-liquid, e-cigarette products imitating hookahs and e-hookah and hookah related parts and accessories.
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
Owl Labs’ & Global Workplace Analytics’ Sixth Annual State Of Remote Work Report Uncovers Latest Remote and Hybrid Work Trends
42% of Workers Worry About Proximity Bias and Their Fears Aren’t Unfounded; Flexibility Is the New Workplace Norm. Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, in collaboration with leading remote work research and consulting firm Global Workplace Analytics, today released its sixth annual State of Remote Work report. Owl Labs surveyed more than 2,300 full-time workers across the United States to uncover the latest trends and perspectives around remote and hybrid work, from employee tracking software to the 4-day week.
LAXAI Receives Investment from SIGNET Healthcare Partners
LAXAI Inc. (“LAXAI”) announced today that it has received a growth capital investment from SIGNET Healthcare Partners (“SIGNET”), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm. This significant equity investment from SIGNET aims to provide LAXAI with a long-term, well-capitalized financial partner that will support LAXAI’s growth strategy.
How to Use Free Classified Ads to Grow Any Business
Classified Ads are a great way to reach the target audience. They're inexpensive, effective, and simple to set up. - Low cost: Classified ads are more affordable than other forms of advertising. - Targeted: Classified ads allow you to reach customers in your area or customers with similar interests as...
The Worldwide Hair Wigs and Extensions Industry is Expected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Hair Type, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Hair Wigs and Extensions market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 which expected to reach USD...
