kbsi23.com
2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County Traffic stop ends with drug charges
A traffic stop on Friday night ended with drug charges for a Louisville man. A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense on HWY 51 North in Wickliffe. The Driver, 38-year-old Brandon Hardin of Louisville, was driving on a DUI suspended license. Following a search...
whvoradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
westkentuckystar.com
One arrested, two to the hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-24 in Christian County
One person was arrested and two others were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on I-24 in Christian County. According to the Kentucky State Police investigation, a van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone, collided with a car driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville. The force of impact is said to have caused both vehicles to run off the road.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky
A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
whvoradio.com
Deputies Search For Man Wanted After Todd County Police Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man is wanted by law enforcement after a high-speed pursuit in Todd County Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he attempted to stop a vehicle on US 68 for speeding and the driver Kobe Dillard fled turning onto Gates Road. The pursuit reportedly ended when...
whopam.com
Crofton man arrested in Todd Co. on drug trafficking charges
An investigation by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday led to the arrest of a Crofton man on meth trafficking charges. Deputy Jonathan Knight found 43-year old Joshua Hull of Crofton parked in a driveway and stopped to see if he needed assistance, with Hull saying his battery had died. A computer check showed Hull sought on a warrant and he allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
Woman arrested after swallowing bag of heroin during traffic stop
A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after police say she ingested a bag of heroin during a traffic stop in Stewart County.
westkentuckystar.com
More field fires in Massac, Fulton, Hickman
More battles with field fires were waged Monday in Massac, Hickman and Fulton counties. A large field fire burned in eastern Massac County at Pell Road and Powers Church Road north of Brookport. Preliminary reports were that two houses may have been destroyed in the fire, but later word indicated...
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County
A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash
A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found
REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Christian County man arrested after alleged explicit online contact with minor
A Christian County man is in the Marshall County Detention Center after an investigation into alleged sexually explicit online contact with a minor. After an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, troopers arrested 28-year-old Logan S. Fryar of Christian County and seized equipment believed to be used to facilitate the contact. That equipment has been taken to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.
