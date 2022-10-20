ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester City Council to discuss removing Christopher Columbus statue

A city council discussion about renaming Planation Street in Worcester has revived the debate over removing the Christopher Columbus Statue in front of Union Station. After UMass Chan Medical School petitioned the council rename Plantation Street earlier this month District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said she can understand why the school was doing it, “but I feel like we still have a Columbus statue, that’s more of an issue.”
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities

WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

ArtWorks Westfield seeks new members after successful ArtoberFest

WESTFIELD — Following a successful ArtoberFest on Oct. 22, ArtWorks of Westfield is seeking new members. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lang Auditorium in the Westfield Athenaeum, 6 Elm St., members of ArtWorks will host an open community meeting to welcome new members and community members interested in becoming a part of the organization of artists, musicians, authors and their behind-the-scenes support team.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Lockdown lifted at Burncoat Street schools in Worcester after off-campus incident

Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy