Paul Fullen calls for Rep. David LeBoeuf’s resignation in debate for 17th Worcester District
Editor’s Note: MassLive reporter Kiernan Dunlop acted as a moderator in this debate. A debate between state Rep. David LeBoeuf and Worcester firefighter Paul Fullen Monday night was at times contentious as the men explained their very different visions for the future of the 17th Worcester District. Rather than...
Worcester City Council to discuss removing Christopher Columbus statue
A city council discussion about renaming Planation Street in Worcester has revived the debate over removing the Christopher Columbus Statue in front of Union Station. After UMass Chan Medical School petitioned the council rename Plantation Street earlier this month District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said she can understand why the school was doing it, “but I feel like we still have a Columbus statue, that’s more of an issue.”
Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities
WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
South Hadley teachers rallying Monday for higher pay amid contract dispute
Educators in South Hadley said this is their second consecutive year working under an expired contract and they are calling on the town’s School Committee to quickly ratify a new one at a rally on Monday evening. The South Hadley Education Association (SHEA), which represents teachers in the district,...
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
Fellowship surgeon cares, learns with Baystate Noble Hospital patients
WESTFIELD — My name is Shiva Niakan, D.O., and I went to medical school at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California, and did my residency at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate in obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN). I am currently a breast surgical oncology fellow. What is a fellow?...
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
2022 election: Over 20,000 Bay Staters voted early over the weekend
Thousands of Bay Staters flocked to the polls this weekend as early voting got underway in Massachusetts. Just over 21,200 people participated in early voting on Saturday and Sunday, Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office said Monday afternoon. When combined with mail-in voting, the voter turnout so far is 5.9%.
Central Mass Housing Alliance awarded $2.6M to fight youth homelessness
After keeping attendees in the dark, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced at a press conference Monday that it would be awarding the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance over $2.6 million to help end youth homelessness. “The secrecy is because HUD has the toughest competition rules and ethics...
Pride Convenience stores set to be acquired by national chain ARKO for $230 million
ARKO Corp., a Virginia-based, Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and fuel wholesalers nationwide, has agreed to acquire the 31 Pride Convenience stores in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut for $230 million. “Our agreement to acquire Pride highlights ARKO’s continued focus on creating long-term...
ArtWorks Westfield seeks new members after successful ArtoberFest
WESTFIELD — Following a successful ArtoberFest on Oct. 22, ArtWorks of Westfield is seeking new members. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lang Auditorium in the Westfield Athenaeum, 6 Elm St., members of ArtWorks will host an open community meeting to welcome new members and community members interested in becoming a part of the organization of artists, musicians, authors and their behind-the-scenes support team.
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
NY State police searching in lake for Frederick Mayock of Springfield
New York State officials are searching for a missing Springfield man after he went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area Saturday, according to a press release by New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, 47, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said....
Lockdown lifted at Burncoat Street schools in Worcester after off-campus incident
Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”
Chicopee plans to spend much of remaining federal COVID recovery money to improve infrastructure
CHICOPEE – With about one-third of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money remaining, Mayor John L. Vieau said he hopes to spend it to take a bite out of some of the city’s outstanding infrastructure projects. “We are trying to be very frugal with the...
In the wake of a renaissance and a pandemic, Worcester’s downtown restaurants search for normalcy
A line of people waited for their to-go orders and manager Ciara MacDonald worked to fill online orders behind the counter at Spoodles Deli on Thursday afternoon. A passerby might think that business is back to normal after the pandemic, but for some downtown restaurants, the bounce back from the pandemic has been uneven and unpredictable.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 101 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,008-square-foot home on Talbot Road in Springfield that sold for $282,000.
