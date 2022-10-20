Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Winner's bag: CJ Cup in South Carolina champion Rory McIlroy
Here's a look at the equipment Rory McIlroy used to defend his title at the CJ Cup and reclaim world No. 1. DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft; Stealth Plus+...
Golf Channel
'Accept, think, move on': Jin Young Ko still battling wrist injury after BMW Ladies WD
That's the advice world No. 1 Jin Young Ko gave to herself on Instagram after her return to competition last week didn't go as she hoped. Ko opened the BMW Ladies Championship Korea, her first event since late August, shooting 80 and carding a quintuple-bogey 10 on her last hole of Round 1. Then, following a second-round 79, she withdrew.
Golf Channel
Early PNC Championship field announced; Team Daly set to defend
The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced. John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.
Golf Channel
Major champion Na Yeon Choi 'got goosebumps' with ace in final LPGA event
Na Yeon Choi is going out with a bang — and a new car. The nine-time LPGA winner and 2012 U.S. Women's Open champion announced her retirement from the LPGA earlier this month. This week's BMW Ladies Championship in Korea, which Choi is playing on a sponsor's exemption, will be the 34-year-old's last event.
Golf Channel
CJ Cup in South Carolina payout: Rory McIlroy closing in on No. 2 in career earnings
Rory McIlroy earned his 23rd PGA Tour victory, reclaimed world No. 1 and pocketed nearly $2 million in winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina. McIlroy crossed the $68 million mark in official career PGA Tour earnings, getting him closer to No. 2 on the all-time list. McIlroy is currently fourth, with Vijay Singh ($71,236,216) third and Jim Furyk ($71,507,269) second.
Golf Channel
Top college senior could soon earn direct path to the PGA Tour
More changes could be coming to PGA Tour University, the program created to provide top college graduates with a pathway to the PGA Tour by giving them status on developmental tours under the Tour’s umbrella. If greenlighted, the updates would be the program's most significant yet and for the...
