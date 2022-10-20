Read full article on original website
Amkor Leverages Its Global Automotive Leadership to Support European Semiconductor Ecosystem
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors. The proliferation of applications for automotive semiconductors continues to accelerate — from electrification, body electronics, and connectivity to ADAS and infotainment....
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
South Africa Minerals Mining Service Activities Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Aveng Moolmans & Master Drilling, Murray & Roberts, Lesedi Drilling & Mining and UMS Shaft Sinkers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Activities Incidental to Mining of Minerals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on service activities incidental to mining of minerals in South Africa covers various services to mining companies such as site preparation, drilling, blasting, crushing, screening, truck loading, hauling, stockpile management, shaft sinking, rock boring, tunnelling, exploration drilling and mine rehabilitation. It includes information on the state of the sector, notable players, corporate actions and developments.
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
Global Flexible Foam Market Report 2022: Versatility and Unique Physical Properties Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Flexible Foam Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flexible foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global flexible foam market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
LBank Exchange Listed Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PPT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 20, 2022. To view an...
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business
ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will...
E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market: Overview Report for 2009-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report overviews major categories of e-hookah products and their potential in the modern market and provides complete classification of electronic hookah products. E-hookah products are presented by the following categories of e-hookah hardware; e-hookah kits for shisha, e-hookah kits for e-liquid, e-heads for shisha, e-heads for e-liquid, e-cigarette products imitating hookahs and e-hookah and hookah related parts and accessories.
BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close
Fourth vintage of global diversified infrastructure fund seeks to capitalize on the long-term trends of Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitalization. First closing secures commitments representing over half of targeted fundraise. BlackRock Alternatives (“BlackRock”), through its Infrastructure business, has raised US$4.5 billion in initial investor commitments for BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV...
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report 2022: Sector Poised to Lead the Way In Portable Electronic Device Power - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market...
IFF to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 7
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results following the market close on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community. Investors...
Beckley Psytech Strengthens Pipeline and Development Team With Acquisition of Eleusis Therapeutics Limited
All equity acquisition adds short-acting psilocin candidate for broad range of indications to Beckley Psytech's portfolio of psychedelic assets. Expanded clinical pipeline will deliver multiple value inflection points over next 18 months. Phase 1 single ascending dose study of ELE-101 to initiate before the end of 2022. Lead 5-MeO-DMT formulation...
Reveal Begins Rapid Deployment of Automated Data Connectors After Acquiring Technically Creative
Acquisition fuses Technically Creative’s expert team and established technology with Reveal’s leading AI platform to collect data and deliver insights with less time and resources. Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the acquisition of Technically Creative, an elite technology services company specializing...
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Today, Kate’s guest on The MarketBeat Podcast is Randy Baron, portfolio manager at Pinnacle Associates. The three stocks Randy discusses today have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally. These are companies engaged in businesses likely to grow more important in the not-so-distant future.
LBank Exchange Listed Swing DAO (SWING) on October 21, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Swing DAO (SWING) on October 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SWING/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on October 21, 2022. To view an...
How to Use Free Classified Ads to Grow Any Business
Classified Ads are a great way to reach the target audience. They're inexpensive, effective, and simple to set up. - Low cost: Classified ads are more affordable than other forms of advertising. - Targeted: Classified ads allow you to reach customers in your area or customers with similar interests as...
Global Online Training Platform Victory Sports Academy Launching Innovative Mobile App
Victory Sports Academy (VSA) is an international online training platform soon launching an innovative mobile app to benefit the worldwide professional sports industry. Victory Sports Academy Founder Victoria Drazdova started the virtual training platform with the intent to unlock sports potential in athletes across the globe. Leading with innovation, VSA offers online training sessions with world-class coaches in figure skating, ice hockey, tennis, ballet, and flexibility, making the training process easy, safe, and—most importantly—effective.
