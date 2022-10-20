ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cxbvz_0igvmJpf00

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The coroner was called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Shelby County on Thursday.

The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road in Sidney, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

