Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The coroner was called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Shelby County on Thursday.
The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road in Sidney, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Additional information is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
