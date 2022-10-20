ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

rinewstoday.com

Voters 50+ most powerful, election deciders; true for all Rhode Island cities, towns – Herb Weiss

Every political pundit knows that seniors are the most reliable voters. AARP Rhode Island’s latest analysis of voter records from the office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State clearly confirms this observation. Age 50 and over voters accounted for more than 70% of Rhode Island voters who turned up in the September 13th primary election, says Rhode Island’s largest aging advocacy group.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Opinion: Let’s Talk: Mental Health Crisis & EG Schools

Submissions are welcome – send to [email protected] The last day to submit an opinion column (or letters to the editor) about the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 25, two weeks before election day (11/8). Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, teen mental health was already a growing concern....
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Siedle: Lathrop Is RI’s Only Hope For Restoring Transparency in Pension and Financial Matters

James Lathrop Is Rhode Island’s only hope for restoring transparency in pension and financial matters. If elected as Rhode Island’s next State Treasurer, Lathrop could make history by restoring transparency and accountability to the state pension—public scrutiny which was eliminated under former treasurers Gina Raimondo and her disciple, Seth "Kid" Magaziner.
FLORIDA STATE
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State

Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ecori.org

Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island

Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5

This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Waterfront Residents Endorse Council

On behalf of the waterfront community, we would like to commend the current Town Council for their honorable work in our East Greenwich Community, with added notability for restoring peace and balance to our waterfront neighborhood. Together – with Town Manager Andy Nota and Police Chief Brown and his staff – we are very thankful to have a caring honest Town Council, who approach controversial issues with proven intelligent, competent resolve. Through hours of service, they listened and took measures to encourage thriving waterfront businesses, while employing necessary safety methods to preserve our neighboring calm. We are grateful and proud to endorse them in the coming term, and look forward to their continued support of our town, and growing waterfront community!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

A classic case of generous giving in Johnston

There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
JOHNSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican national involved in conspiracy to import large amounts of cocaine from Puerto Rico into southern New England

A Dominican national admitted to a federal judge that, while visiting in March 2022, he participated in a criminal drug conspiracy that law enforcement alleges imported multiple packages containing a kilogram or more of cocaine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Rafael Fleury Munoz, 22, admitted that he was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

A visit to the First Baptist Church in America

Located on North Main Street in Providence, the First Baptist Church in America has been welcoming visitors since 1775. In more recent years the Church has gained additional notoriety for the clever greetings and witticisms on their signboard out front. Known as the Wayside Pulpit, the messages have been making passersby laugh and think while providing some much-needed positivity.
PROVIDENCE, RI

