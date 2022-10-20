Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Voters react ahead of Dr. Biden’s trip to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Saturday, the Whitehouse and Governor Dan McKee’s administration confirmed Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Rhode Island to campaign for McKee’s reelection. On Monday McKee publicly reacted to the news of FLOTUS’ support. “Having the Whitehouse interested in us as they...
rinewstoday.com
Voters 50+ most powerful, election deciders; true for all Rhode Island cities, towns – Herb Weiss
Every political pundit knows that seniors are the most reliable voters. AARP Rhode Island’s latest analysis of voter records from the office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State clearly confirms this observation. Age 50 and over voters accounted for more than 70% of Rhode Island voters who turned up in the September 13th primary election, says Rhode Island’s largest aging advocacy group.
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Opinion: Let’s Talk: Mental Health Crisis & EG Schools
Submissions are welcome – send to [email protected] The last day to submit an opinion column (or letters to the editor) about the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 25, two weeks before election day (11/8). Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, teen mental health was already a growing concern....
GoLocalProv
Siedle: Lathrop Is RI’s Only Hope For Restoring Transparency in Pension and Financial Matters
James Lathrop Is Rhode Island’s only hope for restoring transparency in pension and financial matters. If elected as Rhode Island’s next State Treasurer, Lathrop could make history by restoring transparency and accountability to the state pension—public scrutiny which was eliminated under former treasurers Gina Raimondo and her disciple, Seth "Kid" Magaziner.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut, New England States Poised To Capitalize On New Federal Climate Law Incentives
Years of work crafting climate and clean energy plans have left Connecticut and other New England states in a prime position to take advantage of renewable energy incentives in the historic climate bill enacted by Congress over the summer, advocates say. “We’ve worked really hard to create fertile ground for...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State
Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
ecori.org
Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island
Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5
This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
ABC6.com
Public service workers urged to apply for student loan forgiveness under temporary waiver
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse urged public service workers in Rhode Island on Monday to apply for student loan forgiveness under a temporary waiver program, with only one week left until the deadline. Last fall, the Biden administration announced the initiative “allowing more types of payments...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Waterfront Residents Endorse Council
On behalf of the waterfront community, we would like to commend the current Town Council for their honorable work in our East Greenwich Community, with added notability for restoring peace and balance to our waterfront neighborhood. Together – with Town Manager Andy Nota and Police Chief Brown and his staff – we are very thankful to have a caring honest Town Council, who approach controversial issues with proven intelligent, competent resolve. Through hours of service, they listened and took measures to encourage thriving waterfront businesses, while employing necessary safety methods to preserve our neighboring calm. We are grateful and proud to endorse them in the coming term, and look forward to their continued support of our town, and growing waterfront community!
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
First Lady Jill Biden visiting RI Wednesday
Gov. Dan McKee's campaign spokesperson confirms the first lady will be visiting the capital city on Wednesday.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
GoLocalProv
RI Health Professional Reported Negative Toxicology Results to Drug Court—That Were Positive
A “chemical dependency professional” in Rhode Island has had her license suspended after reporting “negative” toxicology reports for a client to Family Treatment Drug Court — that were later determined to have been positive. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a consent order...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
independentri.com
South Kingstown looks to close retail loophole for compassion centers
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An upcoming referendum on allowing recreational pot sales in town would have no effect on an existing compassion center if it ultimately decides to sell it. The situation has local officials working to create zoning rules to enforce or curb such retail sales before Dec....
fallriverreporter.com
Dominican national involved in conspiracy to import large amounts of cocaine from Puerto Rico into southern New England
A Dominican national admitted to a federal judge that, while visiting in March 2022, he participated in a criminal drug conspiracy that law enforcement alleges imported multiple packages containing a kilogram or more of cocaine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Rafael Fleury Munoz, 22, admitted that he was...
WPRI
A visit to the First Baptist Church in America
Located on North Main Street in Providence, the First Baptist Church in America has been welcoming visitors since 1775. In more recent years the Church has gained additional notoriety for the clever greetings and witticisms on their signboard out front. Known as the Wayside Pulpit, the messages have been making passersby laugh and think while providing some much-needed positivity.
