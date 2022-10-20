ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

villages-news.com

Hit-and-run suspect tracked down thanks to camera at Morse Gate

A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages. A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Man with gun arrested in stolen pickup at Wildwood Truck Wash

A man with a gun was arrested in a stolen pickup at the Wildwood Truck Wash on State Road 44. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a tip at about noon Saturday that the silver Ford F-150, which had been reported stolen the previous day in Wildwood, had been traveling on State Road 44. A deputy spotted the pickup in a bay at the truck wash. When the truck emerged from the truck wash, the driver was ordered to the ground. He was identified as 28-year-old DeQuan JaQuade Scott of Wildwood.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square

A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department asking for help identifying check fraud suspect

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of cashing fraudulent checks at Truist Bank. In a social media post, OPD stated that the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly cashed over $10,000 in fraudulent checks at the Truist Bank located at 3500 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations

A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week

A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
MARION COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Financial planner from Parkwood sentenced in DUI hit-and-run crash

A financial planner from the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash at Wawa. Joshua William Cruz, 29, who lives in the family community in Oxford, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He also was placed on probation for one year. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
LADY LAKE, FL
98online.com

Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack

(Villages-news) A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia

A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
LECANTO, FL
Daily Mail

Girl, 14, is arrested for emptying her grandmother's safe and handing out $10,000 in cash to her classmates - and cops have only recovered $700!

A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
THE VILLAGES, FL

