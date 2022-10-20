Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Villager previously sent to anger management jailed after fight at restaurant
A Villager who had previously been ordered into anger management has been jailed after a fight at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages. Wildwood police were called to investigate the fight which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. The...
villages-news.com
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect tracked down thanks to camera at Morse Gate
A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages. A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.
villages-news.com
Man with gun arrested in stolen pickup at Wildwood Truck Wash
A man with a gun was arrested in a stolen pickup at the Wildwood Truck Wash on State Road 44. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a tip at about noon Saturday that the silver Ford F-150, which had been reported stolen the previous day in Wildwood, had been traveling on State Road 44. A deputy spotted the pickup in a bay at the truck wash. When the truck emerged from the truck wash, the driver was ordered to the ground. He was identified as 28-year-old DeQuan JaQuade Scott of Wildwood.
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square
A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department asking for help identifying check fraud suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of cashing fraudulent checks at Truist Bank. In a social media post, OPD stated that the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly cashed over $10,000 in fraudulent checks at the Truist Bank located at 3500 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
villages-news.com
Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week
A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
villages-news.com
Financial planner from Parkwood sentenced in DUI hit-and-run crash
A financial planner from the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash at Wawa. Joshua William Cruz, 29, who lives in the family community in Oxford, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He also was placed on probation for one year. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
98online.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
(Villages-news) A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
2 accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the state
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after investigators said the pair allegedly visited multiple Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across Florida, stealing more than $47,000 in items. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The men were arrested Thursday...
villages-news.com
Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests
A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia
A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
Girl, 14, is arrested for emptying her grandmother's safe and handing out $10,000 in cash to her classmates - and cops have only recovered $700!
A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
Comments / 3