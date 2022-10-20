ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 3

BERNARD YON
4d ago

My condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear The appropriate and correct punishment for human beings who commit murder is death period

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash in Spartanburg County leaves one person dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County, according to coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive at Walton Drive, Shore said. According to Shore, Victoria Lynn Medlin,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Former SC deputy arrested after distribution of marijuana charges

GREEVNILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Greenville County deputy has been arrested after being charged with distribution of marijuana. According to the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED), Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, S.C., was arrested for Distribution of Marijuana in the 1st Offense. The arrest happened Friday, October 21st. According to SLED, the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is seeking information related to the August murder of a 32-year-old man. Police say Channing Derrell Chester was shot and killed on the morning of August 9 near Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Police said Chester was in an argument with an unknown Black man before the shooting.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies in fire at North Carolina home, fire marshal says

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died in a fire early Monday morning at her home, according to the fire marshal. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Bradley Creek Road in Macon County, North Carolina, Macon County Fire Marshal Jimmy Teem said. (Video...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street. Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy