BERNARD YON
4d ago
My condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear The appropriate and correct punishment for human beings who commit murder is death period
5
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
WYFF4.com
Two people shot at Anderson County, South Carolina gas station, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an Anderson County gas station, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called about 12:30 p.m. to the Stop a Minit (the old Eddie’s Mini Mart) along Abbeville Highway.
FOX Carolina
Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year was booked into jail last week after spending months in the hospital. Records show that 63-year-old Duane Heard was booked into the...
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
FOX Carolina
Head-on crash in Spartanburg County leaves one person dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County, according to coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive at Walton Drive, Shore said. According to Shore, Victoria Lynn Medlin,...
Greenville Police looking for teenage runaway
Police in the Upstate are looking to locate a teenage runaway. Investigators with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17 year old, Alexander Bruhn.
FOX Carolina
Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the motorcyclist killed on Saturday evening. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. The coroner said Nathaniel Christian Lewis, 33, died at the scene. The coroner's office said the motorcycle was...
Former SC deputy arrested after distribution of marijuana charges
GREEVNILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Greenville County deputy has been arrested after being charged with distribution of marijuana. According to the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED), Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, S.C., was arrested for Distribution of Marijuana in the 1st Offense. The arrest happened Friday, October 21st. According to SLED, the […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
wspa.com
Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is seeking information related to the August murder of a 32-year-old man. Police say Channing Derrell Chester was shot and killed on the morning of August 9 near Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Police said Chester was in an argument with an unknown Black man before the shooting.
WYFF4.com
Fire at Greenville County shopping center sends smoke billowing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Video sent to WYFF News 4 just before 8 a.m. Monday showed smoke billowing in the White Horse Road area of Greenville County. A WYFF News 4 photographer said the fire is at the shopping center at Anderson Road and White Horse Road. This is across...
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
wspa.com
Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in fire at North Carolina home, fire marshal says
MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died in a fire early Monday morning at her home, according to the fire marshal. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Bradley Creek Road in Macon County, North Carolina, Macon County Fire Marshal Jimmy Teem said. (Video...
1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street. Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of […]
FOX Carolina
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX
HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
