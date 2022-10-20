Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks on Torrent Sites
HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet," a spokesperson said
How to Watch ‘My Policeman’: Is Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s Romantic Drama Streaming?
The film is based on Bethan Roberts' novel
‘Top Gun’ Lifted to Most In-Demand Classic Movie on Streaming by ‘Maverick’ Popularity | Charts
Paramount+ and HBO Max's catalogs have the most demand for movies over 20 years old
Kanye West ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Docs to Remain Available on Netflix
Ye, who is facing widespread backlash after anti-Semitic remarks, wasnt involved in the creation or promotion of the movies
Netflix Quietly Cancels Mike Judge and Greg Daniels’ Adult Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production
Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus led the series, which is the latest animated casualty at the streamer
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Review: Netflix Anthology Lets 8 Horror Directors Shine
Each episode tells a different horror story from a different filmmaker, to varying results
Demand for Nickelodeon’s ‘Avatar’ Series Is Still High – a Good Sign for Upcoming Projects | Charts
Both Netflix and Paramount are working on extensions of the popular animated franchise
Zuri Craig, ‘AGT’ Finalist Discovered by Tyler Perry, Dies at 44
The Craig Lewis Band earned a golden buzzer for their performance of Blige's "I'm Goin' Down" in 2015
‘9-1-1': The 118 Looks for Survivors After Lab Explosion (Exclusive Video)
The 118 is springing into action after an explosion rocked Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) workplace in the final moments of last week’s Season 6 episode. In an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode, titled “Tomorrow,” Bobby (Peter Krause) directs the crew to search for survivors and curtail the immense damage to the science lab.
How ‘From Scratch’ Co-Creators Adapted Tembi Locke’s Life Story Into a Netflix Series
Sisters and co-creators Tembi and Attica Locke tell TheWrap the reasons why Zoe Saldaa and Danielle Deadwyler were the ideal choices to play fictionalized versions of the pair in the show
Apple Raises Prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One
Apple’s bundle service goes from $14.95 per month to $16.95. Apple on Monday announced it is raising prices on its Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscription services, as well as its Apple One bundle. It’s the tech company’s first price increase in years and the first since Apple TV+’s 2019 launch.
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Documentary Canceled at MRC
The project was already financed and filmed but dropped after the artist's anti-Semitic rants
‘9-1-1’: Tracie Thoms on Karen and Hen’s Future and the ‘Joy’ of Portraying a Queer Relationship on Network TV
Finally, they can let all those things go and move forward as a very strong fortified family unit, Thoms tells TheWrap
Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order
Yes it's possible, even with two different "Justice League" films
Henry Cavill to Return as Superman in Future DC Movies
"A very small taste of whats to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," Cavill said
VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Revisit the Drama in ‘Where Are They Now?’ Teaser (Exclusive Video)
Fan-favorite cast members from the Miami, New York, Hollywood and Atlanta series appear in the special airing on Halloween
Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ Project: Justin Britt-Gibson Will Co-Write Script
The project is set after the events of 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Ratings: Fox Fights to the Top in Demo With ‘Friday Night Smackdown’
CBS won total viewership for Friday thanks to airings of "S.W.A.T.," "Fire Country" and "Blue Bloods"
‘Doctor Who’ Dazzles – and Confuses – Fans With Jodie Whitaker’s Nostalgia-Stuffed Finale
"The Power of the Doctor" was loaded with cameos, including a shocking one when it came time for the Doctor's regeneration
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0