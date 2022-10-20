ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days of Our Lives' Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her 'Completely Heartbroken'

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
'9-1-1': The 118 Looks for Survivors After Lab Explosion (Exclusive Video)

The 118 is springing into action after an explosion rocked Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) workplace in the final moments of last week’s Season 6 episode. In an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode, titled “Tomorrow,” Bobby (Peter Krause) directs the crew to search for survivors and curtail the immense damage to the science lab.
Apple Raises Prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One

Apple’s bundle service goes from $14.95 per month to $16.95. Apple on Monday announced it is raising prices on its Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscription services, as well as its Apple One bundle. It’s the tech company’s first price increase in years and the first since Apple TV+’s 2019 launch.
