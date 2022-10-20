Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".

NEVADA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO