Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium
Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements. To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com. The independent directors of the Board of...
MYOV STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash is fair to Myovant shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Myovant shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 1, 2022
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Participant registration and webcast information is listed below.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will...
Western Exploration Amends Articles to Change Name of Listed Shares to "Variable Voting Shares"
Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".
Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in commercial investor loans, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics...
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Today, Kate’s guest on The MarketBeat Podcast is Randy Baron, portfolio manager at Pinnacle Associates. The three stocks Randy discusses today have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally. These are companies engaged in businesses likely to grow more important in the not-so-distant future.
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. MBASE...
DoubleVerify to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.
LBank Exchange Listed Swing DAO (SWING) on October 21, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Swing DAO (SWING) on October 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SWING/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on October 21, 2022. To view an...
IFF to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 7
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results following the market close on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community. Investors...
FIBRA Macquarie México Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
FY22 AFFO per certificate guidance increased to Ps. 2.70, a 2.9% increase from the midpoint of the prior range. AFFO per certificate growth of 5.8% QoQ and 18.8% YoY. Closing occupancy levels of 97.0% for industrial portfolio and 96.2% for consolidated portfolio; retail closing occupancy reached 91.0%, a second sequential quarterly increase.
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business
ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
Juniper Research: 5G Service Revenue to Reach $315 Billion Globally in 2023; Representing 35% of Operators’ Total Revenue
A new study from Juniper Research has found operator‑billed 5G service revenue will reach $315 billion in 2023; rising from $195 billion in 2022. This represents growth of over 60% in a single year. The research predicts this increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G networks; owing to operator strategies that minimise or remove any premium over existing 4G subscription offerings. It forecasts over 600 million new 5G subscriptions will be created next year, despite the anticipated economic downturn in 2023.
Beckley Psytech Strengthens Pipeline and Development Team With Acquisition of Eleusis Therapeutics Limited
All equity acquisition adds short-acting psilocin candidate for broad range of indications to Beckley Psytech's portfolio of psychedelic assets. Expanded clinical pipeline will deliver multiple value inflection points over next 18 months. Phase 1 single ascending dose study of ELE-101 to initiate before the end of 2022. Lead 5-MeO-DMT formulation...
South Africa Minerals Mining Service Activities Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Aveng Moolmans & Master Drilling, Murray & Roberts, Lesedi Drilling & Mining and UMS Shaft Sinkers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Activities Incidental to Mining of Minerals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on service activities incidental to mining of minerals in South Africa covers various services to mining companies such as site preparation, drilling, blasting, crushing, screening, truck loading, hauling, stockpile management, shaft sinking, rock boring, tunnelling, exploration drilling and mine rehabilitation. It includes information on the state of the sector, notable players, corporate actions and developments.
