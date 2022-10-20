Read full article on original website
Housing market activity is crashing—and it threatens to push the U.S. into recession just like it did in 1981 and 2008
Analysts like to say "The Fed will push until something breaks." That something could be the U.S. housing market.
Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report 2022: Sector Poised to Lead the Way In Portable Electronic Device Power - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market...
Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Analysis Report 2022: Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Synthetic Sapphire: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report will cover the synthetic sapphire industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close
Fourth vintage of global diversified infrastructure fund seeks to capitalize on the long-term trends of Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitalization. First closing secures commitments representing over half of targeted fundraise. BlackRock Alternatives (“BlackRock”), through its Infrastructure business, has raised US$4.5 billion in initial investor commitments for BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV...
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
$500+ Million LiDAR Drones (Topographic, Bathymetric) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing), Range (Short-Range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The LiDAR Drone market is projected to grow from USD 147 million in...
Juniper Research: Buy Now Pay Later Spend to Accelerate, Reaching Over $437 Billion Globally by 2027; Fuelled by Deteriorating Macro-economic Factors
A new study from Juniper Research has found consumer spending using BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) platforms will reach $437 billion globally in 2027; rising from $112 billion in 2022. This sizeable growth of 291% will be driven by escalating financial pressures from the rising cost of living, increasing demand for cheap credit solutions.
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
Global Biosensors Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Application of Biosensors in the Medical Sector Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Biosensors Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global biosensors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Biosensors are devices, which are used for detecting an analyte and a physiochemical component to produce a measurable signal. Biosensors majorly comprise three parts including a component that identifies analyte, produces a signal, and reader devices. The most commonly used biosensors are glucose detectors and pregnancy tests.
South Africa Minerals Mining Service Activities Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Aveng Moolmans & Master Drilling, Murray & Roberts, Lesedi Drilling & Mining and UMS Shaft Sinkers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Activities Incidental to Mining of Minerals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on service activities incidental to mining of minerals in South Africa covers various services to mining companies such as site preparation, drilling, blasting, crushing, screening, truck loading, hauling, stockpile management, shaft sinking, rock boring, tunnelling, exploration drilling and mine rehabilitation. It includes information on the state of the sector, notable players, corporate actions and developments.
Global Flexible Foam Market Report 2022: Versatility and Unique Physical Properties Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Flexible Foam Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flexible foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global flexible foam market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
