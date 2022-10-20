Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Executive Says Green Bay ‘Created a Monster’ with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers might be a pretty popular figure in the NFL, but not everyone believes the Green Bay Packers made the best move by keeping him around. One anonymous league executive says the organization should’ve traded the quarterback “when they had the chance.”. Rodgers, 39, is still regarded...
What Bailey Zappe said after replacing Mac Jones in Patriots loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe didn’t start the New England Patriots’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. But amid showers of rain and chants of “Zappe! Zappe!” the rookie quarterback finished it. Even if the hot start didn’t last for long. Both Zappe and starting quarterback...
J.C. Jackson injury: Ex-Patriots CB out for season with nasty leg injury
FOXBOROUGH — J.C. Jackson’s first season in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end. The ex-Patriots cornerback dislocated his kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday afternoon. It’s a season-ending injury. It looked bad from the jump, as Jackson fell to the turf without being contacted and needed to be carted off the field.
Patriots players caught off guard by Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB rotation
FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones and Bill Belichick presented a united front following the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. After missing the past three games due to a high ankle sprain, Jones started but was pulled from the game at Gillette Stadium in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe after just three series. The Patriots starting quarterback left the game after throwing an untimely interception at 13:16 of the second quarter.
J.C. Jackson injury: Former Patriots DB carted off after ugly leg injury
Former Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, landed awkwardly and had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Jackson was leaping to try to break up a...
Fans clamored for Bailey Zappe, they got him; Patriots still stunk (Overreactions)
For a few surreal moments Monday night, we witnessed a football miracle. Fans in the stands chanted “Zappe! Zappe!” as the New England Patriots offense floundered with Mac Jones back behind center. Then, like a Hollywood movie, rookie Bailey Zappe came in and led the offense on back-to-back...
Jets trade for Jaguars’ James Robinson to replace injured Breece Hall (report)
On the same day that the New York Jets announced that promising rookie Breece Hall was done for the season with a torn ACL, they traded for his replacement. The Jets dealt draft picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for James Robinson. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke news of the move and tweeted:
Bill Belichick: Mac Jones returns as Patriots starter, Bailey Zappe will serve as backup
FOXBOROUGH — “Zappe Fever” has been cured. Healthy enough to play, Mac Jones will be given the start against the Bears on Monday Night Football with Bailey Zappe serving as his backup, Bill Belichick confirmed on the SportsHub pregame show. Jones missed three games due to a high ankle sprain — Zappe started two of them — and returned to the field just under a month after sustaining the injury.
Bill Belichick: Mac Jones would have returned for Patriots if game was close
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick said if Monday’s 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears hadn’t gotten out of hand, Mac Jones would have returned to the Patriots lineup in the second half. But Jones played just three series before Bailey Zappe took over in the second quarter. Jones...
Patriots vs. Bears: Live updates from Monday Night Football in Foxborough
The Patriots host the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 7, and MassLive will have updates from Gillette Stadium (scroll down for the latest updates). Note that Monday’s coverage features a new voice in our coverage as Mark Daniels joins the MassLive sports team. From the Associated Press.
Patriots missing Christian Barmore, Isaiah Wynn for Monday Night Football
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are going to be a little light in the trenches on Monday Night Football. Christian Barmore (knee) and Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) have both been ruled out for the prime time date with the Bears, as well as pass rush specialist Josh Uche (hamstring). All three were listed as questionable on the injury report.
Patriots-Bears Manningcast: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Eli and Peyton Manning
Want another way to watch the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football? Well, there’s good news as we have Manning Cast, an alternate game broadcast featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The broadcast of “Monday Night with Peyton & Eli” will air on ESPN2, while the main feed will air on ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions for free
Dak is back as Dallas Cowboys welcome the Detroit Lions to the Big D on Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV which offers a free trial. Another service, DirecTV Stream, also offers a free trial. NFL+, a new streaming service this season, airs all local market games.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0