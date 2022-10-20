Want another way to watch the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football? Well, there’s good news as we have Manning Cast, an alternate game broadcast featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The broadcast of “Monday Night with Peyton & Eli” will air on ESPN2, while the main feed will air on ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO