ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

J.C. Jackson injury: Ex-Patriots CB out for season with nasty leg injury

FOXBOROUGH — J.C. Jackson’s first season in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end. The ex-Patriots cornerback dislocated his kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday afternoon. It’s a season-ending injury. It looked bad from the jump, as Jackson fell to the turf without being contacted and needed to be carted off the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Patriots players caught off guard by Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB rotation

FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones and Bill Belichick presented a united front following the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. After missing the past three games due to a high ankle sprain, Jones started but was pulled from the game at Gillette Stadium in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe after just three series. The Patriots starting quarterback left the game after throwing an untimely interception at 13:16 of the second quarter.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick: Mac Jones returns as Patriots starter, Bailey Zappe will serve as backup

FOXBOROUGH — “Zappe Fever” has been cured. Healthy enough to play, Mac Jones will be given the start against the Bears on Monday Night Football with Bailey Zappe serving as his backup, Bill Belichick confirmed on the SportsHub pregame show. Jones missed three games due to a high ankle sprain — Zappe started two of them — and returned to the field just under a month after sustaining the injury.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots-Bears Manningcast: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Eli and Peyton Manning

Want another way to watch the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football? Well, there’s good news as we have Manning Cast, an alternate game broadcast featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The broadcast of “Monday Night with Peyton & Eli” will air on ESPN2, while the main feed will air on ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions for free

Dak is back as Dallas Cowboys welcome the Detroit Lions to the Big D on Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV which offers a free trial. Another service, DirecTV Stream, also offers a free trial. NFL+, a new streaming service this season, airs all local market games.
DETROIT, MI
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy