Dan Campbell frustrated about not getting OK to throw challenge flag at goal line
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jamaal Williams had never lost a fumble in his six-year career. Then with the Detroit Lions just inches from a fourth-quarter lead in Dallas, he lost a fumble right at the goal line. And head coach Dan Campbell immediately chucked his headset. Turns out, Campbell’s fit of...
Put away your tinfoil hats. Yes, the NFL did review Jared Goff’s first pick.
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions are no stranger to officiating controversies in this building, although there is no truth to the now wide-spread notion that the league did not review Jared Goff’s first interception in the 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Replays showed the ball...
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
Here are the first-round playoff matchups for high school football teams in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The MHSAA released its playoff brackets for the high school football postseason on Sunday and teams from around the Jackson area now know where they are headed and who they will face this week. For the full state-wide bracket, click here. DIVISION 3. Western at Jackson. The Vikings...
Instant observations: Lions lose 5 second-half turnovers, their 4th straight game
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The league’s worst defense played its best game of the season. It didn’t matter. Not with too many turnovers, too many penalties, and not enough points coming from the other side of the field. Maybe one of these days/weeks/years/decades the Detroit Lions will play four...
3 things we learned: Detroit Lions currently hold No. 1 pick in NFL draft
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has now reached four games after a 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three things we learned in yet another defeat for Dan Campbell, who is just 4-18-1 in Detroit. The Lions are careening toward the No....
Live updates: 2022 Selection Sunday for Michigan high school football
(Please refresh the page to see updates) Week 9 of high school football action in Michigan is over, meaning its time to turn our attention to the state playoffs. At 6 p.m. tonight, Bally Sports will broadcast the Selection Sunday show as all qualifying playoff teams will learn their opponents. Follow along here for updates and commentary as the brackets are revealed!
The clock is ticking on Jared Goff in Detroit
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions racked up points faster than 29 other teams during their first five games of the season. They still won just one of those games because of a defense that was tracking to become the worst ever. But hey, at least they were lighting up the scoreboard. Right? All they had to do was figure out how to get some stops. Right? And then they might finally turn the corner. Right? Right? Bueller?
Muskegon-area high school football highlights and reactions to Week 9
--- Hudsonville 56, Grand Haven 30. The Buccaneers battled to a 14-14 tie after the first quarter of play but the Eagles eventually pulled away from that point on as they lead 35-21 at halftime and tacked on 21 more points in the second half to secure an OK Red Conference win.
DJ Chark going on IR; Josh Paschal, Jerry Jacobs activated by Lions
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The hits just keep coming for the injury-riddled Detroit Lions. At least this time there’s some good news on the back end, too. Let’s get the bad out of the way first. Star free-agent signing DJ Chark is headed to injured reserve because of more pain in his surgically-repaired left ankle. He’s already missed two games with the injury, then tried to practice through it during the bye week. But the ankle did not respond well to even a light workload, and Chark began wearing a walking boot this week in an effort to accelerate his return.
Lions captain Michael Brockers faces uncertain future after benching
Michael Brockers was voted a defensive captain after just one season in Detroit, a testament to the outstanding leadership he has brought to the franchise. But there’s no question he’s also been a disappointment on the field, and now his future is clouded by uncertainty. The veteran defensive...
Lions defense comes to life behind big days from top draft picks
ARLINGTON, Texas -- A second straight game without a touchdown, a fourth straight loss overall, yet another day spent in last place. There were just so many reasons to dislike the Detroit Lions’ 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. But for the first time in a long...
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 9
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from Week 9 — The final week of the 2022 Michigan high school football regular season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 200-yard rushers, 300-yard passers and touchdowns by the...
Halftime analysis: Jeff Okudah, Josh Paschal leading huge Lions defensive effort
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Raise your hand if you thought the Detroit Lions could go two quarters without scoring a touchdown and still lead the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys, and do so on a day when Dak Prescott returned to the field no less. Yeah, that’s what I thought. And they...
High school volleyball playoffs: Northeast Florida games, matchups to watch in first round
High school volleyball regional quarterfinals All matches 7 p.m. Tuesday unless noted REGION 1-4A Baker County (11-10) at Bishop Kenny (16-9) ...
Muskegon-area high school boys soccer regional schedules, pairings
Reeths-Puffer defeats Spring Lake 1-0 in boys soccer Division 2 district championship Five Muskegon-area high school boys soccer teams claimed district championships last week and will now get a chance to compete on the regional stage with an opportunity to bring home another trophy and potentially advance to the state semifinals next week.
Cast a vote for the top Jackson-area football player of Week 9
JACKSON -- Week 9 of the high school football season saw some impressive stats being put up by players all around the Jackson area. Here is a chance to vote for Player of the Week. Voting will run through Friday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will in no way impact post-season honors. If you cannot see the poll, click here.
Player of the Year top 10: Detroit King QB Dante Moore has true talent
NOTE: MLive is profiling each of the top 10 players selected for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Click here to see all 10 players selected. For Dante Moore’s opponents, they have been counting down the days for when they no longer have to go up against him. Every since he began starting as a freshman, Moore has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in Michigan. Along the way, he has earned a five-star rating and committed to play at Oregon.
Former Michigan State running back records 74-yard touchdown in Seahawks win
Two weeks after recording a 69-yard touchdown, Kenneth Walker III outdid himself. The former Michigan State running back recorded a 74-yard touchdown run in the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, in which he darted around the right side of the line and sped down the sideline untouched.
