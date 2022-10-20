ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
Live updates: 2022 Selection Sunday for Michigan high school football

(Please refresh the page to see updates) Week 9 of high school football action in Michigan is over, meaning its time to turn our attention to the state playoffs. At 6 p.m. tonight, Bally Sports will broadcast the Selection Sunday show as all qualifying playoff teams will learn their opponents. Follow along here for updates and commentary as the brackets are revealed!
The clock is ticking on Jared Goff in Detroit

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions racked up points faster than 29 other teams during their first five games of the season. They still won just one of those games because of a defense that was tracking to become the worst ever. But hey, at least they were lighting up the scoreboard. Right? All they had to do was figure out how to get some stops. Right? And then they might finally turn the corner. Right? Right? Bueller?
DJ Chark going on IR; Josh Paschal, Jerry Jacobs activated by Lions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The hits just keep coming for the injury-riddled Detroit Lions. At least this time there’s some good news on the back end, too. Let’s get the bad out of the way first. Star free-agent signing DJ Chark is headed to injured reserve because of more pain in his surgically-repaired left ankle. He’s already missed two games with the injury, then tried to practice through it during the bye week. But the ankle did not respond well to even a light workload, and Chark began wearing a walking boot this week in an effort to accelerate his return.
Exclusive Kansas BetMGM promo code and bonus for Lions vs. Cowboys

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Sportsbook is offering the perfect welcome offer for NFL fans in Kansas, starting with Lions vs. Cowboys and other Week 7 action....
Lions captain Michael Brockers faces uncertain future after benching

Michael Brockers was voted a defensive captain after just one season in Detroit, a testament to the outstanding leadership he has brought to the franchise. But there’s no question he’s also been a disappointment on the field, and now his future is clouded by uncertainty. The veteran defensive...
Lions defense comes to life behind big days from top draft picks

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A second straight game without a touchdown, a fourth straight loss overall, yet another day spent in last place. There were just so many reasons to dislike the Detroit Lions’ 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. But for the first time in a long...
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 9

Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from Week 9 — The final week of the 2022 Michigan high school football regular season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 200-yard rushers, 300-yard passers and touchdowns by the...
Muskegon-area high school boys soccer regional schedules, pairings

Reeths-Puffer defeats Spring Lake 1-0 in boys soccer Division 2 district championship Five Muskegon-area high school boys soccer teams claimed district championships last week and will now get a chance to compete on the regional stage with an opportunity to bring home another trophy and potentially advance to the state semifinals next week.
Cast a vote for the top Jackson-area football player of Week 9

JACKSON -- Week 9 of the high school football season saw some impressive stats being put up by players all around the Jackson area. Here is a chance to vote for Player of the Week. Voting will run through Friday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will in no way impact post-season honors. If you cannot see the poll, click here.
Player of the Year top 10: Detroit King QB Dante Moore has true talent

NOTE: MLive is profiling each of the top 10 players selected for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Click here to see all 10 players selected. For Dante Moore’s opponents, they have been counting down the days for when they no longer have to go up against him. Every since he began starting as a freshman, Moore has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in Michigan. Along the way, he has earned a five-star rating and committed to play at Oregon.
