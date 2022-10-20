Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KCTV 5
Police: Grandview homicide victim tried to stop vehicle break-in, was shot
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot Monday morning. A release from the Grandview Police Department stated Donald Ozbun had tried to stop someone from breaking into his car and confronted the suspect, or suspects. While detectives were not yet made clear as...
KMBC.com
KCPD concerned for the safety of missing 32-year-old woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing woman Monday. KCPD says Viviane Cerritos has not been seen since the early hours of Oct. 24, 2022. Authorities say they are concerned for her safety. Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. driving a grey...
KMBC.com
Police investigating after deceased man with gunshot wound found in a crashed car
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police officers say they have opened a homicide investigation after an incident in the early morning hours of Monday. Police were dispatched to the 14100 block of Merrywood Lane in reference to a shooting and car crash. The first officers on the scene saw a...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
Prosecutor inundated with threats after declining charges in firefighter’s death
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's office has been inundated with racist and sexist phone, a spokesperson with the office said Monday.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
kcur.org
KCFD firetruck driver ordered to pay $32 million after killing three people in Westport crash
A Kansas City Fire Department engine driver who killed three people after plowing through a red light in Westport last December will likely not be able to pay even a fraction of a $32 million arbitration award levied against him last week. But the families of the three victims hope...
23-year-old man dies in Friday night stabbing in Merriam, Kansas
A 23-year-old man died after a stabbing Friday night in Merriam, Kansas. Police responded to the incident around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Royalty Way.
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
KMBC.com
Jackson County Prosecutor's Office receives threats after decision not to file charges in KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said it has received racist and threatening messages after it announced last week that no charges would be filed in the shooting death of off-duty Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi. Prosecutors said they received several phone calls Monday "with offensive...
KCMO woman offers refuge to horses during fire near I-470, Raytown Road
As an afternoon fire near I-470 and Raytown Road pushed north toward Bannister Road, owners of horses in the area packed up their animals to escape the rolling waves of smoke headed their way.
KMBC.com
Kansas City fire truck collides with SUV Monday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Fire Department truck was involved in a crash Monday afternoon near West 43rd Street and Madison Avenue. Police said the ladder truck was on its way to an emergency call and had its lights and siren activated as it was heading west on West 43rd Street.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police issue Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man. Police said Louis Hicks was last seen walking about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the 14000 block of East 49th Street. Authorities said Hicks has been diagnosed with medical conditions...
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KCTV 5
Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
Former KCK Det. Roger Golubski takes stand in hearing
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men who were convicted in murders that were investigated by former KCK Police Det. Roger Golubski are testifying in hopes a judge will overturn their convictions.
KMBC.com
Kansas City teen accused of threatening shooting at Park Hill High School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that a teenager has been accused of making a terroristic threat after allegedly sending a message about a shooting during lunch at Park Hill High School on Thursday. According to court documents, a school resource officer at Park Hill...
Vigil planned for 15-year-old Blue Springs homicide victim
Blue Springs police work to solve the homicide of 15-year-old Wyatt Conroy as his family plans a community vigil to remember him.
Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway
One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City's downtown loop.
