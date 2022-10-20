ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD concerned for the safety of missing 32-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing woman Monday. KCPD says Viviane Cerritos has not been seen since the early hours of Oct. 24, 2022. Authorities say they are concerned for her safety. Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. driving a grey...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City fire truck collides with SUV Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Fire Department truck was involved in a crash Monday afternoon near West 43rd Street and Madison Avenue. Police said the ladder truck was on its way to an emergency call and had its lights and siren activated as it was heading west on West 43rd Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police issue Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man. Police said Louis Hicks was last seen walking about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the 14000 block of East 49th Street. Authorities said Hicks has been diagnosed with medical conditions...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
MERRIAM, KS

