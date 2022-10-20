Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costumeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Regina Oliver, a Force for the Buckeyes and on the World Stage
Regina Oliver (Thomas), a standout for the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team from 2002-05, is one of the most outstanding players in program history. She was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010 in her first year of eligibility. Oliver, who helped lead the Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Murr Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season (previously Oct. 3) after the Buckeyes improved to 13-5 overall and 9-1 in conference play with wins against Illinois and Iowa last week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Finish 4th in Big Ten, Take on Nebraska in BTT
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s soccer team finished Big Ten play with a record 5-3-2 and 17 points, which put them in a tie for fourth in the conference standings. This is the 10th time in program history that the Buckeyes have posted a Top 4...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Named to Haskins Award Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan’s great start to the season has been recognized nationally, as he is one of 20 golfers named to the Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel. Now in it’s 53rd year, the Fred Haskins Award is the oldest...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Celebrate Seniors vs. MSU Tuesday
No. 13 Ohio State vs. Michigan State — Senior Night. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four Ohio State seniors will be recognized during pregame ceremonies prior to the No. 13 Buckeyes (8-1-5, 3-1-2) facing Michigan State (6-6-2, 3-2-1) Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gardiner, Thiele named WCHA Players of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the Buckeyes’ sweep of Minnesota Duluth in the national championship rematch last weekend, Ohio State women’s hockey’s Jenn Gardiner and Amanda Thiele have earned conference player of the week awards. Gardiner was named Forward of the Week and Thiele earned Goaltender of the Week, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Monday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Wrap Regular Season vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State concluded the regular season on Sunday afternoon at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium with a 2-0 setback to No. 13 Northwestern. The Buckeyes finish the regular season at 10-4-3 overall and 5-3-2 in Big Ten play, finishing in a tie for fourth. The Big Ten Tournament begins next weekend with the quarterfinal round and Ohio State will be the No. 5 seed. The Buckeyes will take on Nebraska at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Lincoln.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning. Ruggles was perfect last Saturday in a 54-10 win over Iowa: he was four-of-four on field goals and made all six of his extra points. Ruggles’ field goals – which all came in the first half – were from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards. His 46-yarder to open the scoring was a season-long. Ruggles’ four made field goals also matches his career high, which was previously set last season in wins over Penn State and Nebraska.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Lathan Ransom is a Thorpe Award Semifinalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State third-year safety Lathan Ransom is a semifinalist for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college football. The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. Ransom is one of 12 players nationwide...
