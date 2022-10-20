ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut, TN

WHNT News 19

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Murderer gets additional prison time

A Knoxville man who had already received a life sentence for the New Year’s Eve murder of his wife made yet another appearance in Knox County Criminal Court last week so his punishment could be finalized. During a four-day trial in August, a jury convicted Horace Nuñez, 30, of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Hurt and shocked’ | Tennesseans pay respect Leslie Jordan

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is helping wounded veterans get a service dog at no cost. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin,...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Spooktacular Halloween Event in Pigeon Forge

Enjoy another day full of Sunshine and warm temperatures. Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter. Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk celebrates survivors. Updated: 24 hours ago. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise...
GATLINBURG, TN
smliv.com

'Red back hymnal' singing scheduled

A hymnal singing will be held at the Polk County Show Barn, located in Benton, Tennessee. The singing is Wednesday, November 16, from 6-8 p.m. Led by singers from First Baptist Church of Benton and Ocoee Church of God, the singing will rely on music from the familiar "red-back" church hymnal.
BENTON, TN
WBIR

Paranormal Tourism: Take a peek inside Scott County's haunted, historic jail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the oldest and spookiest buildings in Scott County is still standing more than a century after it was built. The history of Scott County Jail dates back to 1904. When it opened, the first two floors housed jailers' quarters, but in 1922 they expanded the jail to house maximum security prisoners on the third floor. It could hold up to 50 inmates at a time.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade

Knoxville Buddy Walk has raised thousands of dollars for Down syndrome. Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following ‘significant accident’. All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed following the crash. How you can raise awareness, funds for Down syndrome. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Knoxville Buddy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Sevier County 15-year-old found safe

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Update: The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said the teen has been found safe. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Sunday they were looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Sevierville City Park. They said Levi...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KNOXVILLE, TN

