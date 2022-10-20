ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials

Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

JuJu Smith-Schuster Credits Call of Duty for Chiefs' Win Over 49ers

Chiefs' Smith-Schuster credits Call of Duty for win over 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Oftentimes athletes credit the strong camaraderie that develops within a team with the time that is spent bonding off the playing field. That's what happened for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night which...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8

Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Tom Brady Fared in Buccaneers' Week 7 Loss Vs. Panthers

Here’s how Tom Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 7 loss vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Consider it panic time for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has dropped consecutive games as a considerable favorite. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Tampa Bay squandered a chance to turn things around with a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Christian McCaffrey's 49ers Debut Went in Week 7 Loss to Chiefs

SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy