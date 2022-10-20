Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Knox County first grader gives Hendon Hooker a letter after Saturday’s win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Vols cruised past UT Martin on Saturday, a family made their way down to the field to soak in the moment and see the players. On Friday, Hardin Valley first grader Colton Kuban drew a picture, hoping to give it to a player at the game the following day. Walking onto the field, Colton saw Hendon Hooker and wanted to go say ‘hello.’ At that momen,t his mom Sarah remembered she had the letter with her and handed it to her son to give to the Vols star QB.
wvlt.tv
All about the Benjamin’s: Why universities opt for alternate uniform looks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday the Vols will take on Kentucky in the border battle between the two long-time rivals. Tuesday, the Vols announced they’re wearing what is called the dark mode uniforms featuring an all-black look including players’ helmets. ”If you really love your team, you’re going...
wvlt.tv
Bearden girls soccer team look to remain perfect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To be the dominant team of the season is one thing, but to be dominant over multiple seasons is something different entirely. The Bearden girls’ soccer team has only lost two games over the last three seasons. Their last loss came in the state semi-finals during the 2020 season.
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-Georgia football game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Georgia game? You can watch it on WVLT!. “This is going to be EPIC,” SEC on CBS said when announcing the broadcast details Monday. The Vols will be heading to Athens, Georgia for the highly-anticipated game on Saturday,...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee prepares for another Top 25 showdown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers are 4-0 against Top-25 ranked opponents, which is more ranked wins than any other team in the country. The Vols have a chance to improve this impressive record to 5-0 this Saturday as they welcome in No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. Josh Heupel secured...
wvlt.tv
Vols activate Dark Mode against Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - DARK MODE ACTIVATED! The Vols are wearing black uniforms against Kentucky this Saturday. The uniform is all black with orange accents on the jerseys and helmets. Black helmets are the newest addition as the Vols usually wear white helmets in Dark Mode. Tennessee went Dark Mode...
wvlt.tv
Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Kentucky have long been football rivals, and that rivalry came to a peak in 1925 when some Kentucky students decided they needed to make some sort of trophy for the occasion. That trophy came in the form of the Beer Barrel (revealed as an...
wvlt.tv
New Knox County school could change zoning around Hardin Valley
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowded Knox County schools in Hardin Valley has pushed school leaders to make tough adjustments ahead of the 2023-2024 school year. School board members have been stuck trying to map out who exactly will be attending a new school being built in Hardin Valley. For weeks, parents have raised concerns about traffic and zoning. The new school would be able to take up to 1,200 students with more than 700 being pulled from their current schools.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
wvlt.tv
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours. The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen Wednesday. Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Her grandmother waited for...
wvlt.tv
Warming up with more sunshine to end the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine and warmer temperatures return as we head toward the end of the week. Our next system arrives later this weekend bringing more rain that lingers into Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
wvlt.tv
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
wvlt.tv
Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
wvlt.tv
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA officers said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11:00 p.m. A man...
wvlt.tv
CATCH UP QUICK
wvlt.tv
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
