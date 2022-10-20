MINNEAPOLIS — The Early Vote Center in Minneapolis is extending its hours with Election Day two weeks away. The city says that anyone who is able to vote in Minneapolis is eligible to vote early. The center, located at 980 E. Hennepin Ave, will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays from now until Nov. 8. The center will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its last day of service, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.

