ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Early Vote Center hours extended

MINNEAPOLIS — The Early Vote Center in Minneapolis is extending its hours with Election Day two weeks away. The city says that anyone who is able to vote in Minneapolis is eligible to vote early. The center, located at 980 E. Hennepin Ave, will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays from now until Nov. 8. The center will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its last day of service, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
shsoutherner.net

Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools

The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market

Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

'Save the world from mediocre apples': How the U of M develops the next big apple

CHANHASSEN, Minnesota — Minnesota is known for its apples. Honeycrisp, Haralson, SweeTango, Zestar!, First Kiss and more are favorites thanks to the University of Minnesota's fruit breeding program. While many are familiar with these Minnesota-grown favorites, it's a decades-long process to get them into customers' hands with thousands of them every year not making the cut.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
WDIO-TV

City where George Floyd was killed struggles to recruit cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring a force that was down by one-third at one point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Big decisions loom for new Minneapolis school board

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public School District is one of the largest in the state. And it has endured a historic teachers strike, school closures, declining enrollment and now, a changing school board. On election day, Nov. 8, voters will choose five new members to create an entirely new...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Minneapolis struggles to recruit cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis invests $1.2M more in tiny-home shelter Avivo Village

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village, the Minneapolis homeless shelter comprised of 100 indoor tiny homes, is getting more funding from the city.The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million for the nonprofit, bringing its total city-sourced funding to $4.8 million since it opened last year.Mayor Jacob Frey says the shelter's model - consisting of "secure, private dwellings and wraparound services" - is a successful one."When people get the dignity of their own space, they can better take the next step toward permanent housing," Frey said.WCCO recently reported on the nearly 200 police visits made to Avivo Village since March of 2021,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis City Council votes not to pause homeless encampment evictions

At MPR, Grace Birnstengel reports, “In the wake of two police clearings of homeless encampments in the past month that led some homeless people to pitch tents outside City Hall in protest, the Minneapolis City Council on Thursday declined to take concrete action on the clearings, at one point questioning if that would even be within their control. The 13-member council voted against a proposal to temporarily stop evicting tent encampments in the city, a practice carried out by Minneapolis police in which homeless residents are given little notice, lose their belongings and aren’t often provided an alternative place to go.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy