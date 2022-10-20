Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
Minneapolis Public Works gathers input for permanent future of George Floyd Square at open house
MINNEAPOLIS — In January, the City of Minneapolis Public Works department began developing a plan for what the permanent fixture would be at George Perry Floyd Square, a project they've called the 38th and Chicago Re-Envisioned project. Saturday, it hosted the second open house to gather public input and...
North Minneapolis church buys problem gas station next door
MINNEAPOLIS — "We've been around for 24 years," said Bishop Larry Cook. Bishop Cook, with Real Believers Faith Center at the intersection of Fremont and West Broadway in north Minneapolis, is a longtime northsider, which is a community that he holds close to his heart. "Our goal is to...
Early Vote Center hours extended
MINNEAPOLIS — The Early Vote Center in Minneapolis is extending its hours with Election Day two weeks away. The city says that anyone who is able to vote in Minneapolis is eligible to vote early. The center, located at 980 E. Hennepin Ave, will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays from now until Nov. 8. The center will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its last day of service, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.
To become better future doctors, U of M medical students form group to mentor at-risk youth
MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Kelly knows not everyone is dealt a great hand in life. The second-year medical student at the University of Minnesota grew up in the foster care system. "I moved like 16 times before college... through five different schools," Kelly said. "There were just a lot of...
shsoutherner.net
Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools
The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
Agency staffing shortages put 3,500 disabled Minnesotans on waiting lists for jobs
Work is an important part of Christin Hanson’s life. For years, the 37-year-old Eden Prairie resident has held part-time assembly jobs at a number of Twin Cities companies. Because she has intellectual challenges and ADHD, Hanson got these jobs through employment programs for people with disabilities. Getting out in...
rejournals.com
That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market
Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
Vice President Harris visits the Twin Cities in support of Walz-Flanagan campaign
ST PAUL, Minn. — At her first stop Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris spent about 45 minutes answering questions at Metropolitan State University from Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Emily Tisch Sussman, host of the 'She Pivots Podcast'. The conversation centered around reproductive rights. Vice President Harris spoke from...
'Save the world from mediocre apples': How the U of M develops the next big apple
CHANHASSEN, Minnesota — Minnesota is known for its apples. Honeycrisp, Haralson, SweeTango, Zestar!, First Kiss and more are favorites thanks to the University of Minnesota's fruit breeding program. While many are familiar with these Minnesota-grown favorites, it's a decades-long process to get them into customers' hands with thousands of them every year not making the cut.
redlakenationnews.com
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WDIO-TV
City where George Floyd was killed struggles to recruit cops
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring a force that was down by one-third at one point.
Big decisions loom for new Minneapolis school board
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public School District is one of the largest in the state. And it has endured a historic teachers strike, school closures, declining enrollment and now, a changing school board. On election day, Nov. 8, voters will choose five new members to create an entirely new...
Small businesses awarded $10 million in grants to rebuild after COVID-19, riots
MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday, the City of Minneapolis took another step forward to continue to rebuild certain areas that were hit hard — first by COVID-19 and then the destruction following the murder of George Floyd. More than two years later, several new projects will get a big...
KELOLAND TV
Minneapolis struggles to recruit cops
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring...
UMN service workers enter second week of mediation as support for strike grows
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota service workers and members of Teamsters Local 320 will begin their second week of contract mediation with the school on Friday. Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers at the university, is closing out their 10-day mediation period one day before possibly going on strike Saturday.
Minneapolis invests $1.2M more in tiny-home shelter Avivo Village
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village, the Minneapolis homeless shelter comprised of 100 indoor tiny homes, is getting more funding from the city.The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million for the nonprofit, bringing its total city-sourced funding to $4.8 million since it opened last year.Mayor Jacob Frey says the shelter's model - consisting of "secure, private dwellings and wraparound services" - is a successful one."When people get the dignity of their own space, they can better take the next step toward permanent housing," Frey said.WCCO recently reported on the nearly 200 police visits made to Avivo Village since March of 2021,...
Minneapolis City Council votes not to pause homeless encampment evictions
At MPR, Grace Birnstengel reports, “In the wake of two police clearings of homeless encampments in the past month that led some homeless people to pitch tents outside City Hall in protest, the Minneapolis City Council on Thursday declined to take concrete action on the clearings, at one point questioning if that would even be within their control. The 13-member council voted against a proposal to temporarily stop evicting tent encampments in the city, a practice carried out by Minneapolis police in which homeless residents are given little notice, lose their belongings and aren’t often provided an alternative place to go.”
'The little kids look up to us' | Richfield 5th graders share bullying prevention message
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Many Minnesota kids are already off for MEA weekend, but those who were in school Wednesday may have experienced "Unity Day," a day when students nationwide wear orange for bullying prevention. At Centennial Elementary, fifth graders like Amayrani Hernandez Caute didn't leave it at that. She...
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0