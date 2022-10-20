Read full article on original website
FBI searching for answers in 2018 Shiprock death
Tips can be submitted on FBI's website.
A train passenger saw a woman waving for help. It was a hiker who'd been missing
An injured hiker was trapped in the Colorado wilderness with a broken leg for two days. She was rescued after a train passenger spotted her frantically waving from the other side of a river.
This $1.99 Million Durango Home is the Ultimate CO Barndominium
It's no secret, I have a fascination with these styles of homes known as barndominiums. Basically, the home starts out as a steel building barn which is then transformed into a home. This Durango, Colorado home, however, looks like a straight-up old wooden barn and I am in love. Listed...
Missing runner’s family joins effort to raise money for SD organization
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The search for a Cooperstown native, who went missing while running in the mountains in Colorado, has once again been unsuccessful. David Lunde, went missing earlier this month, and several searches were conducted in the mountains near Durango, Colorado. According to a Facebook post, Lunde...
2022 Local Election Guide for La Plata County
Local election season is officially upon us! Elections can be pretty overwhelming, even the ones that take place in the Durango, Colorado area. Be sure to check out important dates, where to submit your ballot in person or track it online, the state of Colorado’s official election calendar and more! Just keep reading. We will do our best to guide you through the process so you don’t have to stress about a single thing except who to vote for.
Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway. “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
Aztec, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Two runners have gone missing in remote Colorado mountains, leading to push for more education
DURANGO — As the worlds of trail running and technical mountaineering collide, rescuers are sharing the message that fitness alone is not enough to successfully navigate remote mountains where the risks of an accident are amplified. “There’s a big difference between going out for a trail run on some...
Tucson Electric, PNM seek FERC’s OK to end their San Juan plant ownership pact ahead of decommissioning
Tucson Electric Power Co., a Fortis utility, on Friday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to accept the Public Service Co. of New Mexico’s request to approve the cancelation of the San Juan Project Participation Agreement, which outlines the responsibilities of the owners of the San Juan Generating Station.
