Farmington, NM

K99

This $1.99 Million Durango Home is the Ultimate CO Barndominium

It's no secret, I have a fascination with these styles of homes known as barndominiums. Basically, the home starts out as a steel building barn which is then transformed into a home. This Durango, Colorado home, however, looks like a straight-up old wooden barn and I am in love. Listed...
DURANGO, CO
valleynewslive.com

Missing runner’s family joins effort to raise money for SD organization

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The search for a Cooperstown native, who went missing while running in the mountains in Colorado, has once again been unsuccessful. David Lunde, went missing earlier this month, and several searches were conducted in the mountains near Durango, Colorado. According to a Facebook post, Lunde...
DURANGO, CO
360durango.com

2022 Local Election Guide for La Plata County

Local election season is officially upon us! Elections can be pretty overwhelming, even the ones that take place in the Durango, Colorado area. Be sure to check out important dates, where to submit your ballot in person or track it online, the state of Colorado’s official election calendar and more! Just keep reading. We will do our best to guide you through the process so you don’t have to stress about a single thing except who to vote for.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway.  “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
AZTEC, NM
High School Football PRO

Aztec, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DURANGO, CO

