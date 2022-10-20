Recent Earnings Reports Show the Fed Is Finally Making Progress Tamping Down Inflation, Cramer Says

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Charts Suggest the U.S. Dollar Could Be Peaking, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
JPMorgan President Says a Recession May Be Price to Pay to Beat Inflation, Market Bottom Not in Yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Why Stock Investors Need to Pay Careful Attention to Earnings Season ‘Report Cards'
About a third of companies in the S&P 500 are reporting earnings this week, according to FactSet. They include big tech firms like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft. Stock prices generally rise and fall with earnings, or profits, in the long term. Company officials also generally offer an outlook on business and economic conditions when reporting earnings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it." Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good." Alexandria...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific climbed Monday after U.S. stocks soared on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that some Fed officials are concerned about tightening policy too much. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 2% higher. The Kospi in South Korea...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Economies in Asia Have the Tools to Manage Economic Headwinds, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Says
Asian economies are well-equipped to withstand economic headwinds next year, the U.S. Treasury said following the conclusion of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting In Thailand this week. During the two-day APEC finance ministers' meeting, countries pledged not to adjust exchange rates for competitive purposes. Countries also agreed to use all...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 1.49% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with Nio (NIO), down 10.4%, XPeng (XPEV), losing 11.3% and Li Auto (LI), falling 10.3%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector
China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
Credit Suisse banking on restructure revamp
New Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Koerner, faced with trying to turn around the beleaguered bank following multiple scandals, is set to unveil his strategic road map on Thursday. Credit Suisse already went through a major restructuring under Tidjane Thiam, its chief executive from 2015 to early 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
55% of Working Americans Feel They Are Behind on Retirement Savings. Here's How to Catch Up
High inflation has prompted many workers to put retirement savings on the back burner. But you could have regrets later if you neglect this long-term goal. As it has become more difficult to stretch a dollar at the grocery store and gas pump, some Americans are pulling back on one key long-term goal: retirement savings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTC Seeks to Hold Drizly CEO Accountable for Alleged Security Failures, Even If He Moves to Another Company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
Comments / 0