ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Recent Earnings Reports Show the Fed Is Finally Making Progress Tamping Down Inflation, Cramer Says

By Krystal Hur,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Charts Suggest the U.S. Dollar Could Be Peaking, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

JPMorgan President Says a Recession May Be Price to Pay to Beat Inflation, Market Bottom Not in Yet

While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Why Stock Investors Need to Pay Careful Attention to Earnings Season ‘Report Cards'

About a third of companies in the S&P 500 are reporting earnings this week, according to FactSet. They include big tech firms like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft. Stock prices generally rise and fall with earnings, or profits, in the long term. Company officials also generally offer an outlook on business and economic conditions when reporting earnings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it." Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good." Alexandria...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows

BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs

Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific climbed Monday after U.S. stocks soared on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that some Fed officials are concerned about tightening policy too much. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 2% higher. The Kospi in South Korea...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Economies in Asia Have the Tools to Manage Economic Headwinds, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Says

Asian economies are well-equipped to withstand economic headwinds next year, the U.S. Treasury said following the conclusion of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting In Thailand this week. During the two-day APEC finance ministers' meeting, countries pledged not to adjust exchange rates for competitive purposes. Countries also agreed to use all...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 1.49% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and More

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with Nio (NIO), down 10.4%, XPeng (XPEV), losing 11.3% and Li Auto (LI), falling 10.3%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector

China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
AFP

Credit Suisse banking on restructure revamp

New Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Koerner, faced with trying to turn around the beleaguered bank following multiple scandals, is set to unveil his strategic road map on Thursday. Credit Suisse already went through a major restructuring under Tidjane Thiam, its chief executive from 2015 to early 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

55% of Working Americans Feel They Are Behind on Retirement Savings. Here's How to Catch Up

High inflation has prompted many workers to put retirement savings on the back burner. But you could have regrets later if you neglect this long-term goal. As it has become more difficult to stretch a dollar at the grocery store and gas pump, some Americans are pulling back on one key long-term goal: retirement savings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy