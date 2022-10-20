Read full article on original website
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
‘Rocky Top’ was almost never written
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1967, at the Gatlinburg Inn inside room 388, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant wrote a song that would later become an anthem for the University of Tennessee. The song they wrote was “Rocky Top,” but it almost never happened. Del Bryant, son of the...
Tennessee beats UT Martin, 65-24 during Homecoming
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter. Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Officials in Tennessee say...
Tennessee prepares for another Top 25 showdown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers are 4-0 against Top-25 ranked opponents, which is more ranked wins than any other team in the country. The Vols have a chance to improve this impressive record to 5-0 this Saturday as they welcome in No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. Josh Heupel secured...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural
The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
Spooktacular Halloween Event in Pigeon Forge
Enjoy another day full of Sunshine and warm temperatures. Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter. Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game.
Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade
Knoxville Buddy Walk has raised thousands of dollars for Down syndrome. Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following ‘significant accident’. All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed following the crash. How you can raise awareness, funds for Down syndrome. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Knoxville Buddy...
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk celebrates survivors. Updated: 24 hours ago. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise...
Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After beating Alabama, Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. On Sunday, the Associated Press announced Tennessee remained No. 3 in its college football poll. The Vols were on a hot streak for touchdowns Saturday, scoring 52...
How you can raise awareness, funds for Down syndrome
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, thousands walked around World’s Fair Park in Knoxville to help raise awareness for Down syndrome. The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee hosted the event on the Festival Lawn. The opening ceremony kicked off the event at 1:45 p.m., and the walk began immediately afterward.
Sunny and warm this afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few patches of fog this morning with a nice sunny and warm afternoon ahead. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win
Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
