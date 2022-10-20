Joanna Jedrzejczyk argues against UFC Hall of Fame induction anytime soon: “I don’t think I’m ready to be a grandma”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO