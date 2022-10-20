Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Firefighters save man from smoke-filled apartment after downstairs unit caught fire
BATON ROUGE - A man was saved by firefighters Monday afternoon when the apartment below his caught fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the downstairs unit of an apartment building on Victoria Street caught fire just before 12 p.m. Firefighters split into two groups, one to fight the...
wbrz.com
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
wbrz.com
VIDEO: Flames shoot out of Central home's windows; deputies looking for arsonist responsible
CENTRAL - A home caught on fire and flames shot out of the windows and openings while firefighters tried to calm the blaze Sunday night. According to the Central Fire Department, no one was at the home on Lovett Road when it caught fire Sunday night. The fire is being...
wbrz.com
Ascension highway closed while crews respond to nearby pasture fire
ASCENSION PARISH - A highway in St. Amant is closed while firefighters work to put out a pasture fire. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said LA 22 is closed at Alex Reine Road while crews respond to the nearby fire. Residents are told to expect heavy delays and to avoid...
wbrz.com
After babysitter fell asleep, child managed to unlock house and roam around Baker neighborhood overnight
BAKER - A savvy tot managed to unlock the door of a relative's house and walk out after the babysitter fell asleep late Saturday night, prompting a night-long search for the child's parents after a good Samaritan saw the child walking around the neighborhood alone. Police released new information about...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
wbrz.com
One injured after stabbing off Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported stabbing off Convention Street early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Convention Street. One man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the stabbing. This is...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
Unidentified Driver Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Unidentified Driver Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal accident on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 25 in Washington Parish soon before 2:45 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
fox8live.com
Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 30-year-old Hammond man died Saturday night (Oct. 22) when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 55 and struck a tree, the Louisiana State Police said. The 9:45 p.m. accident claimed the life of Brandon Whittington. Police said he was traveling southbound on I-55...
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
wbrz.com
Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting at apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person is hurt after gunfire broke out at an apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened at an apartment complex on West Roosevelt Street, not far from Highland Road. Social media posts claimed one person was...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash, authorities say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, according to authorities. They say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the area of North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane. According to authorities, James Brandon Brewer,...
wbrz.com
One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street. One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. This...
an17.com
Hammond man dies in crash on I-55 Saturday night
HAMMOND---On Saturday, Oct. 22, shortly before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the U.S. Hwy 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Whittington of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
Comments / 0