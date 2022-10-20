Read full article on original website
WSLS
How you can celebrate Dr Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared Oct. 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year, Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in downtown Roanoke on Monday (Oct. 24). “Dr Pepper just wants to come out and say thank you to...
WSLS
Layman Distributing donates 130,000 pieces of candy for WSLS’ Trick or Treat event
SALEM, Va. – WSLS Trick or Treat returns to Layman Family farms Thursday, and now, we’ll have a ton of candy to give out, thanks to Layman Distributing. At our Trick or Treat event, there will be ten candy booths set up with more than 130,000 treats donated by Layman Distributing.
WSLS
Dr Pepper Day: Celebrating Roanoke’s favorite soda
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a staple of Downtown Roanoke – large, iconic, and historic, the Dr Pepper sign serves as a welcome into the Star City. On Monday, the city celebrated the soda in style on Dr Pepper Day. “I took the day off work for this....
WSLS
Turning pain into something special: Roanoke family uses annual diaper drive to cope with loss
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday. This was the third year of the Woody family diaper and diaper bag drive. Each year the drive continues to grow with more families needing items.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is a Bee City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
WDBJ7.com
God’s Pit Crew to give free food boxes to 1,000 families
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is holding a free food drive thru for 1,000 families next week. They will be distributing 36 pound boxes of food and a case of drinks Tuesday at the Martinsville Speedway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The boxes will include bread,...
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke celebrates new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. – The city’s artwork continues to expand more and more as each day passes. On Saturday, the Roanoke Arts Commission along with members of the “I Love SE” network celebrated three new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway. More than 50 volunteers participated in...
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
WSLS
How to keep your pumpkin from rotting before Halloween
BLACKSBURG, Va. – You might love to get into the Halloween spirit early, but your Jack-O-Lanterns might be looking a little scarier than they should come time for trick or treating. Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture expert Ashley Edwards shared a few tips to keep your pumpkin fresh this year.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
WSLS
Carilion Clinic, LewisGale report ‘high number’ of RSV cases in young children
ROANOKE, Va. – Across the country, medical professionals are reporting an increase in COVID-19 and flu cases. After two slower seasons, RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, has increased as well. “During the pandemic, people weren’t out-and-about. Perhaps children weren’t exposed and didn’t develop typical immunity,” stated the Interim-Co-Chair Department of...
WSLS
‘A life is priceless’: Virginia Military Institute to receive $13 million for security upgrades
LEXINGTON, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. A $13 million...
WSLS
Law enforcement agencies announce nominations for ‘Aftermath K9 Grant’
Four local law enforcement agencies have K9 units competing for the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced their nominations on social media and asked for the community to get involved. According to...
WSLS
Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose. Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon. “We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway gearing up for a packed 75th anniversary race weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – For the past few years, Halloween weekend in Southwest Virginia has included an exciting time for race fans at the Martinsville Speedway – and that’s no different this fall. As the historic racetrack celebrates its 75th anniversary of short track racing, it will do so with lots of fun family filled activities.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
WSET
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
