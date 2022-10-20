ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WSLS

Dr Pepper Day: Celebrating Roanoke’s favorite soda

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a staple of Downtown Roanoke – large, iconic, and historic, the Dr Pepper sign serves as a welcome into the Star City. On Monday, the city celebrated the soda in style on Dr Pepper Day. “I took the day off work for this....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is a Bee City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

God’s Pit Crew to give free food boxes to 1,000 families

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is holding a free food drive thru for 1,000 families next week. They will be distributing 36 pound boxes of food and a case of drinks Tuesday at the Martinsville Speedway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The boxes will include bread,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

How to keep your pumpkin from rotting before Halloween

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You might love to get into the Halloween spirit early, but your Jack-O-Lanterns might be looking a little scarier than they should come time for trick or treating. Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture expert Ashley Edwards shared a few tips to keep your pumpkin fresh this year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Carilion Clinic, LewisGale report ‘high number’ of RSV cases in young children

ROANOKE, Va. – Across the country, medical professionals are reporting an increase in COVID-19 and flu cases. After two slower seasons, RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, has increased as well. “During the pandemic, people weren’t out-and-about. Perhaps children weren’t exposed and didn’t develop typical immunity,” stated the Interim-Co-Chair Department of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose. Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon. “We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA

