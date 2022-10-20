Read full article on original website
Football: Jordan Scores Big Win Over Cabrillo
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Jordan needed a win Friday night. After a shaky month of football that featured three close losses, the Panthers got a much-needed victory to...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Second-half spree sees Bourne girls soccer past Case
The Bourne High girls soccer team used three second-half goals to defeat Case, 3-0, on Monday. The win takes the Canalwomen to 5-9-3 on the season. Paige Meda set up McKinley Wenzel to break the deadlock in the second half. Brooke Lunedei added the second, and Meda added her second assist of the night when she set...
