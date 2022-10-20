ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 562

Comments / 0

Related
The 562

Football: Jordan Scores Big Win Over Cabrillo

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Jordan needed a win Friday night. After a shaky month of football that featured three close losses, the Panthers got a much-needed victory to...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy