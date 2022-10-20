ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Several Lee County schools going through extensive restoration in preparation for students

By Alex Howard
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The School District of Lee County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian and even as most schools resumed the academic year, several institutions still are unsure when they will be back in operating mode.

Hector A Cafferata Elementary School, in Cape Coral, is one of five schools that are dealing with massive clean-up and restoration efforts. While it will take time to get the building’s back to the standards for holding students and faculty, the county still believes that all students will be back in the classroom by October 31st.

“I think from a professional standpoint, you look at it and think about a solution, from a layperson standpoint, you just see devastation.” said Jeff Wagner, the Interim Chief Operating Officer for Lee County Schools.

Today Wagner showed the extensive damage to Cafferata Elementary. Crews are still evaluating if it needs to be torn down. Some of the roof was torn off by high winds, and rain flooded the floors, and soaked everything else.

“You can see the Gypsum board ceiling board above it still has signs of fungal growth, and that will have to be removed.” he said.

The outlook is better for Lexington Middle in Fort Myers and Diplomat Middle in Cape Coral.

“Both those buildings are on a project plan to reopen on the 31st,” said Dr. Christopher Bernier, the Lee County School District Superintendent.

Help from around the state and beyond have been working to tear out drywall from flooding, and debris from high winds.

“I want to just recognize my fellow superintendents, we had help from as far north as Duval, and as far south as Collier County,” Bernier added.

While these is still much to do, the Lee County School District wants parents to know that their kids can return to open schools if they are ready.

“We are also going to be very patient with our families because we know there are some safety concerns and maybe right now there are other priorities,” the Superintendent said.

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to apply for housing insurance funds

People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes

San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday

An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County tourism rebound after Ian

Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter

Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County early voting location changes after Ian

Charlotte County has released a list of early voting locations that will be up and running for the upcoming election. Hurricane Ian has had an impact on where Charlotte County voters can vote. The county says Mid-County Public Library won’t be available as a voting location. There are four...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres fire investigating storm debris fires at Veterans Park

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is investigating two fires that began in storm debris on Sunday night. According to the fire department, the fires happened at Veterans Park. Firefighters say they arrived and found two piles of storm debris engulfed in flames. While putting the fires out,...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Major debris removal efforts continue in Lee County

Hurricane Ian made landfall just 23 days ago as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic damage to houses, businesses, and communities along the entire Lee County coastline and inland communities. Lee County has more than 1,000 people working on debris and waste recovery. About 200 local residents, many who lost...
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
