Several Lee County schools going through extensive restoration in preparation for students

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The School District of Lee County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian and even as most schools resumed the academic year, several institutions still are unsure when they will be back in operating mode.

Hector A Cafferata Elementary School, in Cape Coral, is one of five schools that are dealing with massive clean-up and restoration efforts. While it will take time to get the building’s back to the standards for holding students and faculty, the county still believes that all students will be back in the classroom by October 31st.

“I think from a professional standpoint, you look at it and think about a solution, from a layperson standpoint, you just see devastation.” said Jeff Wagner, the Interim Chief Operating Officer for Lee County Schools.

Today Wagner showed the extensive damage to Cafferata Elementary. Crews are still evaluating if it needs to be torn down. Some of the roof was torn off by high winds, and rain flooded the floors, and soaked everything else.

“You can see the Gypsum board ceiling board above it still has signs of fungal growth, and that will have to be removed.” he said.

The outlook is better for Lexington Middle in Fort Myers and Diplomat Middle in Cape Coral.

“Both those buildings are on a project plan to reopen on the 31st,” said Dr. Christopher Bernier, the Lee County School District Superintendent.

Help from around the state and beyond have been working to tear out drywall from flooding, and debris from high winds.

“I want to just recognize my fellow superintendents, we had help from as far north as Duval, and as far south as Collier County,” Bernier added.

While these is still much to do, the Lee County School District wants parents to know that their kids can return to open schools if they are ready.

“We are also going to be very patient with our families because we know there are some safety concerns and maybe right now there are other priorities,” the Superintendent said.