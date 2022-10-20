Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
NBC Los Angeles
JPMorgan President Says a Recession May Be Price to Pay to Beat Inflation, Market Bottom Not in Yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it." Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good." Alexandria...
NBC Los Angeles
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises, Erasing Earlier Decline
Treasury yields recovered from earlier declines Monday as traders assessed the prospects of future central bank moves and the state of the global economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield last added 3 basis points, trading at 4.242%. On Friday, the benchmark Treasury note had hit a 14-year high and traded as high as 4.337%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was last down by about 2 basis point at 4.4509%.
NBC Los Angeles
China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Qualtrics, W.R. Berkley, Discover Financial and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Discover Financial — Shares fell about 1.8% after Discover Financial posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the recent quarter and noted that it expects operating expenses to rise more than previously anticipated for the full year. Cadence Design Systems - Shares of...
NBC Los Angeles
Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
NBC Los Angeles
Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations
"Clients remain concerned about persistently high inflation, elevated energy prices, the war in Ukraine and residual effects of the pandemic," Ralph Hamers, CEO of UBS, said in a statement. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
NBC Los Angeles
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Down Around 5% in Mixed Asia Trade; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Monday after U.S. stocks soared on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that some Fed officials are concerned about tightening policy too much. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell around 5%, with the Hang Seng...
NBC Los Angeles
Nio, BYD and Other Chinese EV Stocks Fell Sharply Amid Sell-Off
Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower. With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were...
NBC Los Angeles
Almost Half of the Ultra-Rich Haven't Figured Out How to Pass on Their Wealth, Research Finds
Some $84 trillion is expected to be passed from one generation to the next within the next 20 years. And that's just in the United States. But 41% of those currently holding onto this cash do not have a plan for how they'll pass on their wealth to younger generations, according to a report from UBS.
NBC Los Angeles
Economies in Asia Have the Tools to Manage Economic Headwinds, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Says
Asian economies are well-equipped to withstand economic headwinds next year, the U.S. Treasury said following the conclusion of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting In Thailand this week. During the two-day APEC finance ministers' meeting, countries pledged not to adjust exchange rates for competitive purposes. Countries also agreed to use all...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Potential Opportunities for Value Creation Emerge as Starboard Takes a Stake in Salesforce
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and their clients together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help enable sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
NBC Los Angeles
Tesla Shares Down After Elon Musk's EV Firm Cuts Price of Cars in China
Tesla shares slipped Monday after the company cut the price of some of its cars in China. Shares of the electric car maker dropped as much as 7% Monday. The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was cut to 265,900 yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan. The Model Y sport utility vehicle now costs 288,900 yuan versus the previous price of 316,900 yuan.
NBC Los Angeles
JPMorgan Chase Uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Boost Financial Literacy, Address Racial Wealth Gap
The racial wealth gap is estimated to be at least $14 trillion, up from $11 trillion in 2020. JPMorgan's Advancing Black Wealth Tour is part of a $30 billion, five-year commitment the bank made in 2020. "When we look at the Black community historically, there has been a very significant...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
NBC Los Angeles
Binance Is ‘Narrowing Down' Identity of Hacker Behind $570 Million Crypto Attack, CEO Says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
NBC Los Angeles
Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'
The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
NBC Los Angeles
FTC Seeks to Hold Drizly CEO Accountable for Alleged Security Failures, Even If He Moves to Another Company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
