NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
NBC Los Angeles

JPMorgan President Says a Recession May Be Price to Pay to Beat Inflation, Market Bottom Not in Yet

While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it." Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good." Alexandria...
NBC Los Angeles

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises, Erasing Earlier Decline

Treasury yields recovered from earlier declines Monday as traders assessed the prospects of future central bank moves and the state of the global economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield last added 3 basis points, trading at 4.242%. On Friday, the benchmark Treasury note had hit a 14-year high and traded as high as 4.337%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was last down by about 2 basis point at 4.4509%.
NBC Los Angeles

China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows

BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
NBC Los Angeles

Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs

Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
NBC Los Angeles

Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations

"Clients remain concerned about persistently high inflation, elevated energy prices, the war in Ukraine and residual effects of the pandemic," Ralph Hamers, CEO of UBS, said in a statement. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue...
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
NBC Los Angeles

Nio, BYD and Other Chinese EV Stocks Fell Sharply Amid Sell-Off

Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower. With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were...
NBC Los Angeles

Two Potential Opportunities for Value Creation Emerge as Starboard Takes a Stake in Salesforce

Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and their clients together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help enable sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
NBC Los Angeles

Tesla Shares Down After Elon Musk's EV Firm Cuts Price of Cars in China

Tesla shares slipped Monday after the company cut the price of some of its cars in China. Shares of the electric car maker dropped as much as 7% Monday. The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was cut to 265,900 yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan. The Model Y sport utility vehicle now costs 288,900 yuan versus the previous price of 316,900 yuan.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
NBC Los Angeles

Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'

The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.

