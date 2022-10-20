Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — Elected officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are debating a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election alongside the machine count even though the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities have said they don’t have legal authority. Cochise County...
WNYT
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
WNYT
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and population shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent...
WNYT
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in...
WNYT
Stefanik wants congressional investigation into Cuomo’s COVID nursing home order
Rep. Elise Stefanik wants to convene a congressional investigation into the order by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to bring COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes. She was joined by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. McLaughlin says after he refused to follow Cuomo’s orders, the county was singled out for unnecessary...
WNYT
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph (96 kph) led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln, officials said. At least two grassland fires were...
WNYT
Zeldin, Hochul to debate in New York City on Tuesday
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin agreed on Sunday to participate in a Spectrum News debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Zeldin had been holding out, hoping to take part in five debates across the state. However, Hochul had only accepted Spectrum’s invitation. The debate will...
WNYT
High levels of Covid 19 detected in New York State counties
Ten counties here in New York State are now classified as having high levels of Covid 19. That makes up nearly 25% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the U.S. have high levels. That’s according to the CDC. Three of them are right here...
WNYT
2 Korean War soldiers from Pennsylvania identified
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A soldier killed during the Korean War has been laid to rest in his hometown in eastern Pennsylvania, while a second Korean War soldier also recently identified will be buried next month in another part of the state. Edward Reiter dropped out of Northampton Area...
WNYT
Five arrests in handgun heist
KINGSBURY – Police slapped handcuffs on five individuals throughout Washington and Warren counties over the weekend, all of them connected to the burglary and theft of 31 handguns from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes in Kingsbury early Friday morning. Those charged include: Martin Taft, 47, of Salem,...
WNYT
4 people arrested for SEFCU ID theft
Four people are arrested in connection with an ID theft ring. Police say they stole about $100,000. The suspects are between 19 years old and 34 years old. The thefts happened at the SEFCU branch in Slingerlands. Bethlehem police say they used forged documents to steal money and open loans...
WNYT
Arrests made in connection to Kingsbury gun store burglary
Five people are under arrest in connection with the Friday morning smash and grab burglary of a Washington County gun store. Authorities picked up the suspects at locations in Washington County. Police identify them as Martin Taft, Jonathan Combs, Billie Jo Parker, Sean Parmeter, and Penny Phillips. Local, county, and...
WNYT
Multiple suspects arrested in identity theft ring
We’re learning more about what Bethlehem police are calling an identity theft ring. Police estimate this group has already stolen about $100,000. Four suspects have been arrested. Their ages range from 19-years-old to 34-years-old. Police tell us the four of them used forged documents to steal money and open...
WNYT
Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash
New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
Comments / 0