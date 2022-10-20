ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’

Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Daily Mail

'It wasn't a shock': Aston Villa legend Tony Daley admits he wasn't surprised to see Steven Gerrard sacked as 'his position was untenable'... and he now backs Sean Dyche to take over comparing the former Burnley boss to Villa Park favourite Graham Taylor

For those Aston Villa fans who bump into club legend Tony Daley at Sunday's home game with Brentford, it will be a reminder of happier times. Daley was part of a great Villa team who twice finished league runners-up under Graham Taylor and Ron Atkinson and beat Alex Ferguson’s mighty Manchester United at Wembley to lift the League Cup in 1994.
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Daily Mail

Premier League rivals Brentford and Bournemouth keeping tabs on Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates... with Rangers also monitoring the £5m-rated forward

Premier League sides Brentford and Bournemouth are monitoring Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates. Scottish giants Rangers are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who scored twice in the 4-2 Championship victory over Preston on Saturday. Yates has netted eight goals this season to join Norwich's Josh Sargent, Oscar Estupinan of Hull...
SB Nation

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged

Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Brentford

Right now feels a little like the “This is fine” meme, but I lean on the glass half full side for the time being. Headway is being made in some sense and is hopeful to continue, never mind what happened with the 3-0 loss to Fulham. Reports late Saturday from Matt Law and James Percy with the Telegraph indicated that we’re likely to see a very different look for the Villa, with John McGinn to be dropped for Brentford, so things should certainly be interesting if nothing else. The Bees have been symmetrical in their record over the last three, with a 5-1 loss to Newcastle at St. James’ Park, a 2-0 win over Brighton at The Brentford Community Stadium, and a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at home as well. Players to look out for from the Bees include striker Ivan Toney, midfielder Mathias Jensen, and defender Ben Mee.
theScore

Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds

Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
The Independent

Aston Villa start life after Steven Gerrard with big win over Brentford

Aston Villa made a resounding start to life after Steven Gerrard as a 15-minute blitz paved the way for a 4-0 win over Brentford at Villa Park.Gerrard was fired late on Thursday night following the 3-0 defeat at Fulham, with first-team coach Aaron Danks thrust into caretaker charge and he got the perfect response from the Villa players as they ran riot in the opening quarter of an hour.Leon Bailey’s strike and Danny Ings’ brace blew the Bees away and put them on course for just a third win of the season, with Ollie Watkins’ goal on the hour adding...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
BBC

Aston Villa: Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim in contention for manager's job

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is one of the main contenders to succeed Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager. Gerrard was sacked on Thursday after less than a year in charge following a 3-0 defeat by Fulham. Amorim, 37, has a reported £10m release clause at the Portuguese club and...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
SkySports

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danny Ings nets twice as Villa feel benefits of managerial change to thrash Bees

Aston Villa looked a different side in their first game after Steven Gerrard's sacking with Danny Ings twice on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford at Villa Park. Having scored only once in their final four games under Gerrard, Villa raced into a 3-0 lead under caretaker manager Aaron Danks inside 15 minutes against a shellshocked Brentford, with Leon Bailey setting them on their way from a corner after barely 60 seconds.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...

