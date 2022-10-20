Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Loaned-out Manchester United star told he has no chance of playing regularly at Old Trafford
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been told that he needs to leave Old Trafford if he is to play regularly as he has no chance of replacing David de Gea as number one for the Red Devils. Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest for this season and performed...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
'It wasn't a shock': Aston Villa legend Tony Daley admits he wasn't surprised to see Steven Gerrard sacked as 'his position was untenable'... and he now backs Sean Dyche to take over comparing the former Burnley boss to Villa Park favourite Graham Taylor
For those Aston Villa fans who bump into club legend Tony Daley at Sunday's home game with Brentford, it will be a reminder of happier times. Daley was part of a great Villa team who twice finished league runners-up under Graham Taylor and Ron Atkinson and beat Alex Ferguson’s mighty Manchester United at Wembley to lift the League Cup in 1994.
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Premier League rivals Brentford and Bournemouth keeping tabs on Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates... with Rangers also monitoring the £5m-rated forward
Premier League sides Brentford and Bournemouth are monitoring Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates. Scottish giants Rangers are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who scored twice in the 4-2 Championship victory over Preston on Saturday. Yates has netted eight goals this season to join Norwich's Josh Sargent, Oscar Estupinan of Hull...
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Brentford
Right now feels a little like the “This is fine” meme, but I lean on the glass half full side for the time being. Headway is being made in some sense and is hopeful to continue, never mind what happened with the 3-0 loss to Fulham. Reports late Saturday from Matt Law and James Percy with the Telegraph indicated that we’re likely to see a very different look for the Villa, with John McGinn to be dropped for Brentford, so things should certainly be interesting if nothing else. The Bees have been symmetrical in their record over the last three, with a 5-1 loss to Newcastle at St. James’ Park, a 2-0 win over Brighton at The Brentford Community Stadium, and a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at home as well. Players to look out for from the Bees include striker Ivan Toney, midfielder Mathias Jensen, and defender Ben Mee.
theScore
Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds
Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
Aston Villa start life after Steven Gerrard with big win over Brentford
Aston Villa made a resounding start to life after Steven Gerrard as a 15-minute blitz paved the way for a 4-0 win over Brentford at Villa Park.Gerrard was fired late on Thursday night following the 3-0 defeat at Fulham, with first-team coach Aaron Danks thrust into caretaker charge and he got the perfect response from the Villa players as they ran riot in the opening quarter of an hour.Leon Bailey’s strike and Danny Ings’ brace blew the Bees away and put them on course for just a third win of the season, with Ollie Watkins’ goal on the hour adding...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
BBC
Aston Villa: Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim in contention for manager's job
Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is one of the main contenders to succeed Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager. Gerrard was sacked on Thursday after less than a year in charge following a 3-0 defeat by Fulham. Amorim, 37, has a reported £10m release clause at the Portuguese club and...
Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC
The former Oasis front man has taken aim at Liverpool before on Social Media but many believe his latest tweet has gone too far!
Frank Lampard comments on Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa
Frank Lampard comments on Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
Match report: Liverpool vs Stoke, U18 Premier League
We was at the academy complex in Kirkby this morning for the Liverpool vs Stoke clash in the u18's Premier League.
Graham Potter Gives Honest Assessment Following Chelsea's Draw To Manchester United
Manchetser United scored a late equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday night to earn a point at Stamford Bridge.
SkySports
Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danny Ings nets twice as Villa feel benefits of managerial change to thrash Bees
Aston Villa looked a different side in their first game after Steven Gerrard's sacking with Danny Ings twice on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford at Villa Park. Having scored only once in their final four games under Gerrard, Villa raced into a 3-0 lead under caretaker manager Aaron Danks inside 15 minutes against a shellshocked Brentford, with Leon Bailey setting them on their way from a corner after barely 60 seconds.
Manchester City Close The Gap To Arsenal After Victory Against Brighton
Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 to get closer to rivals Arsenal who are top of the Premier League.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...
Comments / 1