ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 3

just saying
3d ago

no I don't really think that's the problem Americans are afraid to stand up to criminals because Americans are afraid if they stand up and fight for what is right they'll be arrested

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
Fox News

Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son

Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Fox News

Fox News

845K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy