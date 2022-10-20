Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
PA governor candidate slated to speak at controversial right-wing event but is a no-show
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — Election Day is approaching and many voters have already cast their vote. In Pennsylvania, nearly 16,000 mail in ballots have already been returned. A recent Politico poll shows Democratic Josh Shapiro ahead of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano by nine points in the race for Pennsylvania governor.
22 WSBT
DEBATE: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist take stage in only scheduled debate before election
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his election opponent, former GOP Florida governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist, are taking the stage Friday night at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida, to go head-to-head in their only scheduled debate before their election on Nov. 8.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: More school corporations opt to create police departments
Two more school corporations in our area have created their own school district police departments. Most schools in Indiana opt to partner with local police and sheriff's departments to staff school resource officers. Still, we could see more school corporation-controlled police. Baugo Community Schools. This morning, Baugo Community Schools Police...
22 WSBT
Elkhart couple hosts free haunted house
It's haunted house season and plenty are open across Michiana, but one in Elkhart is free. It's called Horror Nights, and it's put on by a couple who was looking to find something fun for the community. And as prices for holiday celebrations continue to rise, Chasity and Mark Johnson...
22 WSBT
Four Winds Field hosts "Cops and Goblins" event
Thousands of trick-or-treaters lined up outside of Four Winds Field Monday evening for free candy. It was all part of the annual 'Cops and Goblins' event hosted by the South Bend Police Department and South Bend Cubs. Dozens of businesses and organizations passed out free candy to children as they...
22 WSBT
Elkhart River Queen pulled out of river to replace engines
The Elkhart River Queen has been providing tours of the Saint Joseph River in Elkhart for more than 74 years. The River Queen was lifted out from the river to install two new engines and other upgrades. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Ian Sindell shows us the operation where they lifted it...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka leaf pickup to begin Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Leaf pickup officially begins Monday in Mishawaka. Residents can start raking their leaves to the curbside this weekend in preparation. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before a resident's regular trash pick up day. Those with a Monday pickup will have their...
22 WSBT
Leaf collections have started; some will last through mid-December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend has announced when they will be conducting leaf pickup throughout the city. South Bend's ReLeaf program will start Monday, October 31 and run until Monday, December 5. During this timeframe, crews will make two passes collecting leaves from neighborhoods.
22 WSBT
Man accidentally drowns in Cass County lake
Cass County police are investigating the accidental drowning of a Cassopolis man. 50-year-old Terry Westphal was found dead in Belas Lake just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police received reports of a drifting kayak in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat, and hunting equipment was...
22 WSBT
Guardrail installation to partially close North Shore Drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Drivers in South Bend should be aware of a partial road closure that could impact the Monday morning commute. Starting Monday, a section of North Shore Drive will be closed as crews install a guardrail. The closure will impact from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois...
22 WSBT
Trick or Treat at Eddy St. Commons
Bring your candy buckets to Eddy Street Commons for its annual trunk or treat. It's a free event this Tuesday, October 25 starting at 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a balloon twister, games, crafts and music. Costumes are highly encouraged. For more information, email drbgroupllc@drbgroupllc.com or go to Eddy St....
22 WSBT
A night of trick or treating during Cops and Goblins at Four Winds Field
Join Stu, Swoop and the South Bend Police Department for a night of frightful fun!. This Monday, October 24 at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, trick or treat at the baseball field. 'Treating starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. Local vendors will be handing out...
22 WSBT
Green Thumb 10/22/22: Halloween Decor
Halloween is just around the corner, and Ginger Valley has everything you need, both indoors and outdoors! Greg Leyes showcases just a fraction of the countless spooky and festive Halloween decorations that will enhance your home's holiday spirit!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit...
22 WSBT
Family speaks out after 16-year-old killed in Pennsylvania Ave shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Just 16 years old. That's how old Noelle Riggins was when he was shot and killed last Friday. His family has a desperate plea to the community. They want everyone to know who Noelle was. A young man they were raising to avoid the troubles that many teens find themselves in.
22 WSBT
66-year-old woman dead after house fire
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in Benton Harbor. Police were called to the 800 block of La Salle Street around 2 p.m. They found a man trying to get back inside the home but was overcome by smoke. He told officers his wife was still inside.
22 WSBT
Goshen College mourns death of cross country athlete
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen College is mourning the death of a student athlete after a tragic car accident. Ezra Kogei died Saturday following an accident Monday morning near Elkhart where failed to make a curve and drove off the road, hitting a utility pole. While in the hospital,...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame Football: Tough schedule ahead
It's been up & down season for Notre Dame football this fall. But the arrow is currently trending up, after Notre Dame improved to 4-3 over the weekend. With a win against an overmatched UNLV team. But a week before Halloween, here's the scary part:. The schedule is just now...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Make the Addams Family puppies a part of your family
They're brothers from the same litter and are bit-pull terrier mixes. Cousin Itt has darker fur and is more outgoing whereas Lurch has lighter brown fur and enjoys calm belly rubs. Both are roughly 5 months old. Cousin Itt and Lurch are good with other dogs. Lindsey Cuellar, manager at...
22 WSBT
Man hospitalized after early morning shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police were called to Elkhart Road shortly after 3:00 a.m. after multiple reports of someone being shot in a parking lot. Upon arrival, police say they found a 24-year-old man suffering...
