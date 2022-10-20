ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Operation Education: More school corporations opt to create police departments

Two more school corporations in our area have created their own school district police departments. Most schools in Indiana opt to partner with local police and sheriff's departments to staff school resource officers. Still, we could see more school corporation-controlled police. Baugo Community Schools. This morning, Baugo Community Schools Police...
Elkhart couple hosts free haunted house

It's haunted house season and plenty are open across Michiana, but one in Elkhart is free. It's called Horror Nights, and it's put on by a couple who was looking to find something fun for the community. And as prices for holiday celebrations continue to rise, Chasity and Mark Johnson...
Four Winds Field hosts "Cops and Goblins" event

Thousands of trick-or-treaters lined up outside of Four Winds Field Monday evening for free candy. It was all part of the annual 'Cops and Goblins' event hosted by the South Bend Police Department and South Bend Cubs. Dozens of businesses and organizations passed out free candy to children as they...
Elkhart River Queen pulled out of river to replace engines

The Elkhart River Queen has been providing tours of the Saint Joseph River in Elkhart for more than 74 years. The River Queen was lifted out from the river to install two new engines and other upgrades. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Ian Sindell shows us the operation where they lifted it...
Mishawaka leaf pickup to begin Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Leaf pickup officially begins Monday in Mishawaka. Residents can start raking their leaves to the curbside this weekend in preparation. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before a resident's regular trash pick up day. Those with a Monday pickup will have their...
Leaf collections have started; some will last through mid-December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend has announced when they will be conducting leaf pickup throughout the city. South Bend's ReLeaf program will start Monday, October 31 and run until Monday, December 5. During this timeframe, crews will make two passes collecting leaves from neighborhoods.
Man accidentally drowns in Cass County lake

Cass County police are investigating the accidental drowning of a Cassopolis man. 50-year-old Terry Westphal was found dead in Belas Lake just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police received reports of a drifting kayak in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat, and hunting equipment was...
Guardrail installation to partially close North Shore Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Drivers in South Bend should be aware of a partial road closure that could impact the Monday morning commute. Starting Monday, a section of North Shore Drive will be closed as crews install a guardrail. The closure will impact from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois...
Trick or Treat at Eddy St. Commons

Bring your candy buckets to Eddy Street Commons for its annual trunk or treat. It's a free event this Tuesday, October 25 starting at 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a balloon twister, games, crafts and music. Costumes are highly encouraged. For more information, email drbgroupllc@drbgroupllc.com or go to Eddy St....
Green Thumb 10/22/22: Halloween Decor

Halloween is just around the corner, and Ginger Valley has everything you need, both indoors and outdoors! Greg Leyes showcases just a fraction of the countless spooky and festive Halloween decorations that will enhance your home's holiday spirit!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit...
66-year-old woman dead after house fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in Benton Harbor. Police were called to the 800 block of La Salle Street around 2 p.m. They found a man trying to get back inside the home but was overcome by smoke. He told officers his wife was still inside.
Goshen College mourns death of cross country athlete

GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen College is mourning the death of a student athlete after a tragic car accident. Ezra Kogei died Saturday following an accident Monday morning near Elkhart where failed to make a curve and drove off the road, hitting a utility pole. While in the hospital,...
Notre Dame Football: Tough schedule ahead

It's been up & down season for Notre Dame football this fall. But the arrow is currently trending up, after Notre Dame improved to 4-3 over the weekend. With a win against an overmatched UNLV team. But a week before Halloween, here's the scary part:. The schedule is just now...
PET SEGMENT: Make the Addams Family puppies a part of your family

They're brothers from the same litter and are bit-pull terrier mixes. Cousin Itt has darker fur and is more outgoing whereas Lurch has lighter brown fur and enjoys calm belly rubs. Both are roughly 5 months old. Cousin Itt and Lurch are good with other dogs. Lindsey Cuellar, manager at...
Man hospitalized after early morning shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police were called to Elkhart Road shortly after 3:00 a.m. after multiple reports of someone being shot in a parking lot. Upon arrival, police say they found a 24-year-old man suffering...
