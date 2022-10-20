Read full article on original website
No. 16 Holmdel over Neptune in OT- Boys soccer recap
David Weiner scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to lift Holmdel, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Neptune in Holmdel. Holmdel improved to 14-2-1 with the win, and it also won its second in a row. Neptune fell to 11-4-1 with the loss.
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra’s goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Eastern over Moorestown- Boys soccer recap
Billy Cavallaro had a goal and an assist to propel Eastern to a 4-1 win over Moorestown in Voorhees. Sean Henry, Domani Arnold, and Ryan Angelone each netted a goal for Eastern (10-7-1), which scored three times in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Gavin Ems made four saves in the win.
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard - Girls soccer recap
Amanda Dean scored two goals in Parsippany’s 4-1 victory over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Jaslyn Vargas had a goal and two assists for Parsippany (11-7), which jumped out to a 3-0 first half lead. Marisa Christ added a goal and Ava Turrisi made 14 saves. Morristown-Beard falls to 5-5-2. The...
No. 10 Cranford over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals and assisted on two other as Cranford, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bayonne 9-0 in Cranford. Aileen McGovern added a goal and three assists. Cranford improved to 12-3-3 and Bayonne fell to 11-4-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Brick Township over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls soccer recap
Taylor Horvath scored two first half goals as Brick Township defeated Point Pleasant Boro in Brick. Rian Stainton assisted on both goals for Brick Township (4-10-2) and Trinitie Maloney made 15 saves for the shutout. Ava Bjorndahl had nine saves for Point Pleasant Boro (13-3). The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 3 Watchung Hills defeats Somerville - Girls soccer recap
Ava Prisco broke a 2-2 tie late in the first half to give Watchung Hills, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, its fifth straight win thanks to a 3-2 victory over Somerville in Somerville. Paige Thomas and Alexa Christou each scored for Watchung Hills (17-1) while Caitlyn Scott scored...
Franklin over Immaculata- Girls soccer recap
Sinai Kelliehan’s goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5. The...
Johnson defeats Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Zoey Brown’s second-quarter goal gave Johnson a 1-0 victory over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Despite coming in a loss, Emma Capparelli made 17 saves for Gov. Livingston (6-8-2). Grace Warnick recorded an assist for Johnson (10-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
Boys soccer: No. 13 Elizabeth edges Gov. Livingston
Senior Danilo Fuentes’ first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Elizabeth, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Gov. Livingston in Elizabeth. Senior Andy Alvarez assisted on Fuentes’ goal for Elizabeth (13-5), which has won five of its last six games. Elizabeth is seeded second in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament when it will host 15th-seeded Franklin on Wednesday in the first round.
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Westwood defeats Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Westwood used five first-half goals to down Ridgefield Park 6-2 in Washinton Township. With the win, Westwood improved to 10-6-1 while Ridgefield Park fell to 4-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Parsippany Hills defeats Mountain Lakes - Girls soccer recap
Cassie Saldarini scored twice to lift Parsippany Hills past Mountain Lakes 2-1 in Mountain Lakes. Parsippany Hills (11-3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half before Abigail Hawes scored for Mountain Lakes (10-8). Alex Jurow made nine saves for Parsippany Hills while Ella Rose and Sydney Koy...
Girls soccer: No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood blanks Columbia for 11th shutout
Lily Camacho and Reece Priel each had a goal as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, dispatched Columbia 2-0 in Scotch Plains. Brigitte Priel chipped in with an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-2-6) while Morgan Virgil had three saves in goal and Rebecca Kessler had two. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, seeded third in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament, will host 14th-seeded Rahway on Wednesday in the first round.
Triton over Deptford - Girls soccer recap
Rebekah Shepkosky and Brittany Boyle each scored a goal in the second half to lift Triton to a 2-1 victory over Deptford in Deptford. Abigail Darji made 12 saves for Triton (9-7-1). Isabella Norman had a goal for Deptford (7-8-1) and Trinity Balassaitis made nine saves. The N.J. High School...
Middlesex over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Gabriel Tacco scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute as Middlesex defeated Bound Brook, 3-2, in Bound Brook. Andres Tobar added two goals for Middlesex (13-7), including the tying goal in the 57th minute, and Joseph Caruso made 14 saves. Julian Augilar and Daniel Hernandez each scored a goal...
Girls soccer: Manville blanks Middlesex for 5th straight win
Sophomores Logan Rodriguez and Sophia Serna each had a goal to carry Manville to a 2-0 win over Middlesex in Manville. Junior Jessica Calderon chipped in with an assist for Manville (7-10), which won its fifth straight match. Senior keeper Caitlin Brennan had six saves. Manville is seeded sixth in the Central Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 11th-seeded Florence on Wednesday in the first round.
