WAVY News 10
Military Minute: USNS Comfort
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On a mission to provide humanitarian aid, the USNS Comfort hospital ship pulled out of port in Norfolk to help out those in need in Latin America and the Caribbean region. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, lose everything in fire
Shannon Perkins and her 9-year-old daughter Nyrie lost all of their belongings in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday, and nearly lost their lives. Twelve people were injured in the fire, including eight firefighters.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
Local doctor sheds light on needs of Haitian children
Back in the 80s, little Claude and his brother huddled around a candle or kerosene lantern at their home in the mountainous region of Qui Croit to learn the three Rs. He's now Dr. Claude Louis, of Riverside Health, and his 2021 children's book "I'm all grown up now, Papa" captures the burning desire to learn.
Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday
Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday. Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
13newsnow.com
2 hurt, 1 seriously in Norfolk shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman was treated for less serious injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department Tweeted. NPD said it was investigating the shooting that happened in the 500 block of Duck...
Mother, daughter hospitalized after apartment fire 'have long recovery ahead'
The mother and daughter who suffered burns in a fire Friday morning at the Township Apartments remain in the hospital, family members said Saturday.
Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk. Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.
Norfolk Police say missing teenager was found safe in Portsmouth
Norfolk Police say Selena Taylor-Quent, the missing teenage girl suffering from mental health issues, was found safe in the City of Portsmouth.
Respiratory illnesses among children on the rise in Hampton Roads: CHKD official
NORFOLK, Va. — Cooler temperatures, more indoor gatherings and less mask-wearing are partly to blame for a surge in child respiratory sickness nationwide, according to health experts. They also say a rising number of babies 2 years old or under, along with older high-risk children, are coming down with...
Doctors: Rough cold and flu season ahead
Virginia health expect a rough cold and flu season with covid variant cases and cases of R.S.V added to the mix
Virginia Beach police say new recruiting efforts are boosting the force
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia Beach Police Department said new recruiting efforts are paying off, with more experienced police officers joining the force. “Do more. Have more. Be more,” that’s the recruiting slogan for the department. Nationwide police staffing shortages pushed Virginia Beach city...
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
Flu season arrives early this year: VDH
NORFOLK, Va. — Some doctors in the Commonwealth are concerned that this year's flu season could be worse than in previous years. Officials with the Virginia Department of Health are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s influenza-positive tests report from May...
Hampton police investigate stabbing in Wythe area that left man seriously hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — A 28-year-old man was seriously hurt in a stabbing in Hampton Sunday evening, according to police. The stabbing happened in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue, which is in the Wythe section of the city. It was reported shortly after 6 p.m., the Hampton Police Division said.
'God put you there,' wife tells Virginia Beach surfers who helped save man
Todd and Donna Rowan woke up early Oct. 2. Donna took pictures of the sunrise and drank coffee before the couple hopped on their beach cruisers.
Several rail cars carrying grain derail in Chesapeake
Several hopper cars filled with grain derailed in Chesapeake Monday afternoon in the South Norfolk area of the city.
wbtw.com
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
