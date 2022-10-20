ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USNS Comfort

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On a mission to provide humanitarian aid, the USNS Comfort hospital ship pulled out of port in Norfolk to help out those in need in Latin America and the Caribbean region. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
NORFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Local doctor sheds light on needs of Haitian children

Back in the 80s, little Claude and his brother huddled around a candle or kerosene lantern at their home in the mountainous region of Qui Croit to learn the three Rs. He's now Dr. Claude Louis, of Riverside Health, and his 2021 children's book "I'm all grown up now, Papa" captures the burning desire to learn.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13newsnow.com

2 hurt, 1 seriously in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman was treated for less serious injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department Tweeted. NPD said it was investigating the shooting that happened in the 500 block of Duck...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Flu season arrives early this year: VDH

NORFOLK, Va. — Some doctors in the Commonwealth are concerned that this year's flu season could be worse than in previous years. Officials with the Virginia Department of Health are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s influenza-positive tests report from May...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

