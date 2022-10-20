ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

user from the West
4d ago

High taxes in NJ is not a National issue....it's caused by the overly generous Pensions/ benefit we pay municipal workers, a bloated municipal work force and generous welfare/ medicaid benefits we pay .Democrats elect democrats and the corruption cycle continues.

CRC433
4d ago

That’s because the left doesn’t care about us. New Jersey has the highest taxes in the country. I cannot wait to leave here. Retire and go somewhere south where the people are respected cared about

Duckbutta Jones
4d ago

they capped the 10K deduction while giving us 5000 plus CASH back in full deductions which makes it break even. STOP LISTENING TO LEFT WING PROPAGANDA

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

