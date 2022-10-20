High taxes in NJ is not a National issue....it's caused by the overly generous Pensions/ benefit we pay municipal workers, a bloated municipal work force and generous welfare/ medicaid benefits we pay .Democrats elect democrats and the corruption cycle continues.
That’s because the left doesn’t care about us. New Jersey has the highest taxes in the country. I cannot wait to leave here. Retire and go somewhere south where the people are respected cared about
they capped the 10K deduction while giving us 5000 plus CASH back in full deductions which makes it break even. STOP LISTENING TO LEFT WING PROPAGANDA
