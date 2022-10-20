Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill and along a curve when it reportedly left the right side of the road.

The report states the vehicle “went sideways” and hit a utility pole after it left the road. The Lexus came to a rest in a gravel pull-off from the highway.

According to the THP, the driver, identified as Christopher Hart, was not injured in the crash. Hart was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent following the crash.

No other vehicles were listed as being involved in the crash.

