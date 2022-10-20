Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Free Harvest Festival set for Oct. 28 at the El Salvador Community Garden
The Santa Ana Community Garden Program and the Artesia Pilar and Flower Park Neighborhood Associations will host the Harvest Festival on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the El Salvador Park Community Garden, located at 1825 W Civic Center Dr. Join the fun! There...
localocnews.com
Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour returns on Sunday, December 4
Tickets are on sale now for the Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s Holiday Home Tour, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 4. The Club has been organizing this major community fundraiser annually for more than 30 years, but had to take a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
localocnews.com
OC Community Foundation Helps Raise $500K in 24 Hours for Local Youth Organizations
On September 21, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Igniting Potential, a collaborative online Giving Day to support Orange County youth. OCCF announced that 873 donors contributed $513,566 to participating nonprofits in support of their vital missions to offset the inequitable effects of the pandemic. A recently...
localocnews.com
A garage fire at a Santa Ana residence was quickly extinguished by firefighters last night
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to knock down a fire in a detached garage in the 600 block of N Golden Circle Dr. at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Thanks to the quick extinguishment, the fire was contained to the original unit. No injuries reported, and the...
localocnews.com
Milestone: Orange Coast Medical Center performs 100th procedure MR-guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for essential tremor
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has announced that its MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) Program recently performed its 100th patient case. MRgFUS is an FDA-approved incisionless treatment for dominant hand tremor in people with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The treatment uses focused ultrasound guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat the area responsible for the tremor, deep within the brain, with no surgical incision, implants, or radiation.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: CdM players cherish The Bell after 10th straight win over Newport Harbor
CdM players display The Bell after Friday’s victory over Newport Harbor. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). As is always the case at the Battle on the Bay, one side of the sold out Davidson Field crowd would end Friday night delighted, the other devastated. And for...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up PCL play Friday night
Adam Harper of Northwood turns the corner for a gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up Pacific Coast League play Friday night. Northwood, which clinched a share of the PCL championship with a 31-7 victory over Irvine at Portola...
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
localocnews.com
Catalytic converter theft interrupted by alert Westminster resident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 7:00 AM, Westminster Police Officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft in progress in the area of 13500 Hoover street in the City of Westminster. A female subject was seen underneath a vehicle using a saw to remove a catalytic converter while a male subject stood watch. A witness recognized the sound of the saw and called 911.
localocnews.com
The SAPD arrested three suspects for a fatal shooting they were involved in this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 a.m., Santa Ana Police officers responded to the 1500 block of East Warren regarding a report of an adult male lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene, located the victim, and immediately began performing life-saving measures....
localocnews.com
O.C. workers’ comp attorney heading to prison for insurance fraud scheme and must pay $700K
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney was sentenced today to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress, was convicted in...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Football Dominates Trabuco Hills, Clinches Share of League Title
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran stays undefeated with victory in final seconds over Tustin
Justin Dominguez of Crean Lutheran goes for yards against Tustin Friday night. (Photo courtesy Ted Rigoni/Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran and Tustin football teams battled to the final seconds in an Empire League Friday night but the visiting Saints were able to rally for a thrilling 29-28 victory to remain undefeated in the league.
Comments / 0