Anaheim, CA

Milestone: Orange Coast Medical Center performs 100th procedure MR-guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for essential tremor

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has announced that its MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) Program recently performed its 100th patient case. MRgFUS is an FDA-approved incisionless treatment for dominant hand tremor in people with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The treatment uses focused ultrasound guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat the area responsible for the tremor, deep within the brain, with no surgical incision, implants, or radiation.
PHOTOS: Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up PCL play Friday night

Adam Harper of Northwood turns the corner for a gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up Pacific Coast League play Friday night. Northwood, which clinched a share of the PCL championship with a 31-7 victory over Irvine at Portola...
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29

Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
Catalytic converter theft interrupted by alert Westminster resident

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 7:00 AM, Westminster Police Officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft in progress in the area of 13500 Hoover street in the City of Westminster. A female subject was seen underneath a vehicle using a saw to remove a catalytic converter while a male subject stood watch. A witness recognized the sound of the saw and called 911.
San Juan Hills Football Dominates Trabuco Hills, Clinches Share of League Title

San Juan Hills Football Dominates Trabuco Hills, Clinches Share of League Title
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran stays undefeated with victory in final seconds over Tustin

Justin Dominguez of Crean Lutheran goes for yards against Tustin Friday night. (Photo courtesy Ted Rigoni/Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran and Tustin football teams battled to the final seconds in an Empire League Friday night but the visiting Saints were able to rally for a thrilling 29-28 victory to remain undefeated in the league.
